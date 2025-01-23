Oscar 2025: Emilia Perez leads with 13 nominations, Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring are slightly behind

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 94972 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101085 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109039 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111817 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132690 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104004 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136173 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103801 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113450 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120530 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68567 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115323 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40386 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39004 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 94972 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132690 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136173 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167723 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157417 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30438 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 39004 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115323 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120530 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140545 views
Actual
Oscar 2025: Emilia Perez leads with 13 nominations, Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring are slightly behind

Oscar 2025: Emilia Perez leads with 13 nominations, Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring are slightly behind

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 135135 views

The American Film Academy has announced the full list of nominees for the 2025 Oscars. The film Emilia Perez received 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring with 10 nominations each.

The Academy Awards organization announced the nominees on Thursday. The nominations are headlined by: "Emilia Perez", ‘Brutalist’, ‘Wicked: The Conjuring’, ‘Conclave’, ‘Total Recall’ and ‘Anora’.

Transmits to UNN with a link to Oscars.org.

Details

The nominations for the Oscars, which many consider to be the most important film awards in the world, were announced on Thursday, January 23.

As expected, Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez leads the list of Oscar 2025 contenders with 13 nominations. This is followed by The Brutalist (dir. Brady Corbet) and Wicked: The Conjuring by John Chu with 10 nominations each, and The Conclave directed by Edward Berger with 8 nominations. 

"Total Recall" is a 2024 biographical music-drama film directed by James Mangold that received 8 nominations.

Among the most nominated films: "Sean Baker's Anora (6), Coralie Farjaa's The Thing (5), Dune: Part 2 by Denis Villeneuve (5). 

UNN noted that the documentary "The Porcelain War" directed by American Brendan Bellomo and Ukrainian and one of the main characters of the film Slava Leontiev was nominated for the Oscar 2025 in the nomination "Best Feature Documentary".

Full list of Oscar nominees 2025

Actor in the lead role

Nominees

Adrian Brody  (Brutalist)

Timothy Chalamet (Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo "Sing, Sing"

Rafe Fines "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan "The Apprentice"

Supporting actor

Nominees

Yura Borisov "Anora"

Kieran Culkin "Real Pain"

Edward Norton's "Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce "Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong "The Apprentice"

Actress in the lead role

Nominees

Cynthia Erivo "Wicked: The Sorceress"

Carla Sofia Gascon "Emilia Perez"

Mikey Madison "Anora"

Demi Moore "Substance"

Fernanda Torres "I'm still here"

Supporting Actress

Nominees

Monica Barbaro "Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande "Wicked: The Sorceress"

Felicity Jones "Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini "Conclave"

Zoe Saldanha "Emilia Perez"

Animated feature film

Nominees

The "flow" of Nominees will be determined additionally

"Inside Out 2 by Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

"Memoirs of a Snail by Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

"Wallace and Gromit: The Most Terrible Revenge" Nominees will be determined later

"Wild Robot" by Chris Sanders and Jeff Herman

Animated short film

Nominees

"Beautiful Men by Nicholas Cappens and Brecht Van Elslande

"In the Shadow of a Cypress by Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molaemi

"Magic Candy" by Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

"From Journey to Miracle" by Nina Ganz and Stienette Bosclopper

"Ew!" Loic Espouch and Juliette Marquet

Cinematography

Nominees

"Brutalist" by Lol Crowley

"Dune: Part Two" by Greg Fraser

"Emilia Perez" by Paul Guillaume

"Maria" by Ed Lachman

"Nosferatu by Yarin Blaschke

Costume design

Nominees

"Total Unknown" by Arianna Phillips

"Conclave" by Lisa Kristl

"Gladiator II by Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

"Nosferatu by Linda Muir

"Wicked" by Paul Tazewell

Directed by

Nominees

"Anora by Sean Baker

"Brutalist" by Brady Corbet

"Total Unknown" by James Mangold

"Emilia Perez" by Jacques Audiard

"The Substance by Coralie Farjeet

Feature-length documentary

Nominees

"The Black Box Diaries by Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Anna Aquilin

"No Other Land by Basel Adra, Rachel Shor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

"The Porcelain War" by Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontiev, Anelia Sidorska and Paula Dupre Pesman

"Soundtrack to a coup d'état" by Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Remy Grelleti

"Sugar Cane" Nominees will be determined additionally

Documentary short film

Nominees

"Death by Numbers by Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

"I'm Ready, Boss" by Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnip

"The Incident by Bill Morrison and Jamie Calven

"Instruments of the beating heart" Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

"The Only Girl in the Band by Molly O'Brien and Lisa Remington

Movie editing

Nominees

Anora

Sean Baker

Brutalist

David Yancho

Conclave

Nick Emerson

Emilia Perez

Juliet Welfling

Evil

Myron Kerstein

International feature film

Nominees

Brazil

I'm still here

Denmark

A girl with a needle

France

Emilia Perez

Germany

Seeds of the sacred fig

Latvia

Flow

Other nominations are also available on the official Oscar website.

Oscar 2025: The American Film Academy postpones the announcement of nominees again due to fires14.01.25, 07:34 • 27048 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
latviaLatvia
brazilBrazil
denmarkDenmark
franceFrance
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising