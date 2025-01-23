Oscar 2025: Emilia Perez leads with 13 nominations, Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring are slightly behind

The Academy Awards organization announced the nominees on Thursday. The nominations are headlined by: "Emilia Perez", ‘Brutalist’, ‘Wicked: The Conjuring’, ‘Conclave’, ‘Total Recall’ and ‘Anora’.

Details

The nominations for the Oscars, which many consider to be the most important film awards in the world, were announced on Thursday, January 23.

As expected, Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez leads the list of Oscar 2025 contenders with 13 nominations. This is followed by The Brutalist (dir. Brady Corbet) and Wicked: The Conjuring by John Chu with 10 nominations each, and The Conclave directed by Edward Berger with 8 nominations.

"Total Recall" is a 2024 biographical music-drama film directed by James Mangold that received 8 nominations.

Among the most nominated films: "Sean Baker's Anora (6), Coralie Farjaa's The Thing (5), Dune: Part 2 by Denis Villeneuve (5).

UNN noted that the documentary "The Porcelain War" directed by American Brendan Bellomo and Ukrainian and one of the main characters of the film Slava Leontiev was nominated for the Oscar 2025 in the nomination "Best Feature Documentary".

Full list of Oscar nominees 2025

Actor in the lead role

Nominees

Adrian Brody (Brutalist)

Timothy Chalamet (Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo "Sing, Sing"

Rafe Fines "Conclave"

Sebastian Stan "The Apprentice"

Supporting actor

Nominees

Yura Borisov "Anora"

Kieran Culkin "Real Pain"

Edward Norton's "Complete Unknown"

Guy Pearce "Brutalist"

Jeremy Strong "The Apprentice"

Actress in the lead role

Nominees

Cynthia Erivo "Wicked: The Sorceress"

Carla Sofia Gascon "Emilia Perez"

Mikey Madison "Anora"

Demi Moore "Substance"

Fernanda Torres "I'm still here"

Supporting Actress

Nominees

Monica Barbaro "Complete Unknown"

Ariana Grande "Wicked: The Sorceress"

Felicity Jones "Brutalist"

Isabella Rossellini "Conclave"

Zoe Saldanha "Emilia Perez"

Animated feature film

Nominees

The "flow" of Nominees will be determined additionally

"Inside Out 2 by Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

"Memoirs of a Snail by Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

"Wallace and Gromit: The Most Terrible Revenge" Nominees will be determined later

"Wild Robot" by Chris Sanders and Jeff Herman

Animated short film

Nominees

"Beautiful Men by Nicholas Cappens and Brecht Van Elslande

"In the Shadow of a Cypress by Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molaemi

"Magic Candy" by Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

"From Journey to Miracle" by Nina Ganz and Stienette Bosclopper

"Ew!" Loic Espouch and Juliette Marquet

Cinematography

Nominees

"Brutalist" by Lol Crowley

"Dune: Part Two" by Greg Fraser

"Emilia Perez" by Paul Guillaume

"Maria" by Ed Lachman

"Nosferatu by Yarin Blaschke

Costume design

Nominees

"Total Unknown" by Arianna Phillips

"Conclave" by Lisa Kristl

"Gladiator II by Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

"Nosferatu by Linda Muir

"Wicked" by Paul Tazewell

Directed by

Nominees

"Anora by Sean Baker

"Brutalist" by Brady Corbet

"Total Unknown" by James Mangold

"Emilia Perez" by Jacques Audiard

"The Substance by Coralie Farjeet

Feature-length documentary

Nominees

"The Black Box Diaries by Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Anna Aquilin

"No Other Land by Basel Adra, Rachel Shor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

"The Porcelain War" by Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontiev, Anelia Sidorska and Paula Dupre Pesman

"Soundtrack to a coup d'état" by Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Remy Grelleti

"Sugar Cane" Nominees will be determined additionally

Documentary short film

Nominees

"Death by Numbers by Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

"I'm Ready, Boss" by Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnip

"The Incident by Bill Morrison and Jamie Calven

"Instruments of the beating heart" Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

"The Only Girl in the Band by Molly O'Brien and Lisa Remington

Movie editing

Nominees

Anora

Sean Baker

Brutalist

David Yancho

Conclave

Nick Emerson

Emilia Perez

Juliet Welfling

Evil

Myron Kerstein

International feature film

Nominees

Brazil

I'm still here

Denmark

A girl with a needle

France

Emilia Perez

Germany

Seeds of the sacred fig

Latvia

Flow

Other nominations are also available on the official Oscar website.

