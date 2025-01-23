Oscar 2025: Emilia Perez leads with 13 nominations, Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring are slightly behind
The American Film Academy has announced the full list of nominees for the 2025 Oscars. The film Emilia Perez received 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked: The Conjuring with 10 nominations each.
The Academy Awards organization announced the nominees on Thursday. The nominations are headlined by: "Emilia Perez", ‘Brutalist’, ‘Wicked: The Conjuring’, ‘Conclave’, ‘Total Recall’ and ‘Anora’.
The nominations for the Oscars, which many consider to be the most important film awards in the world, were announced on Thursday, January 23.
As expected, Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez leads the list of Oscar 2025 contenders with 13 nominations. This is followed by The Brutalist (dir. Brady Corbet) and Wicked: The Conjuring by John Chu with 10 nominations each, and The Conclave directed by Edward Berger with 8 nominations.
"Total Recall" is a 2024 biographical music-drama film directed by James Mangold that received 8 nominations.
Among the most nominated films: "Sean Baker's Anora (6), Coralie Farjaa's The Thing (5), Dune: Part 2 by Denis Villeneuve (5).
UNN noted that the documentary "The Porcelain War" directed by American Brendan Bellomo and Ukrainian and one of the main characters of the film Slava Leontiev was nominated for the Oscar 2025 in the nomination "Best Feature Documentary".
Full list of Oscar nominees 2025
Actor in the lead role
Nominees
Adrian Brody (Brutalist)
Timothy Chalamet (Complete Unknown)
Colman Domingo "Sing, Sing"
Rafe Fines "Conclave"
Sebastian Stan "The Apprentice"
Supporting actor
Nominees
Yura Borisov "Anora"
Kieran Culkin "Real Pain"
Edward Norton's "Complete Unknown"
Guy Pearce "Brutalist"
Jeremy Strong "The Apprentice"
Actress in the lead role
Nominees
Cynthia Erivo "Wicked: The Sorceress"
Carla Sofia Gascon "Emilia Perez"
Mikey Madison "Anora"
Demi Moore "Substance"
Fernanda Torres "I'm still here"
Supporting Actress
Nominees
Monica Barbaro "Complete Unknown"
Ariana Grande "Wicked: The Sorceress"
Felicity Jones "Brutalist"
Isabella Rossellini "Conclave"
Zoe Saldanha "Emilia Perez"
Animated feature film
Nominees
The "flow" of Nominees will be determined additionally
"Inside Out 2 by Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
"Memoirs of a Snail by Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
"Wallace and Gromit: The Most Terrible Revenge" Nominees will be determined later
"Wild Robot" by Chris Sanders and Jeff Herman
Animated short film
Nominees
"Beautiful Men by Nicholas Cappens and Brecht Van Elslande
"In the Shadow of a Cypress by Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molaemi
"Magic Candy" by Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
"From Journey to Miracle" by Nina Ganz and Stienette Bosclopper
"Ew!" Loic Espouch and Juliette Marquet
Cinematography
Nominees
"Brutalist" by Lol Crowley
"Dune: Part Two" by Greg Fraser
"Emilia Perez" by Paul Guillaume
"Maria" by Ed Lachman
"Nosferatu by Yarin Blaschke
Costume design
Nominees
"Total Unknown" by Arianna Phillips
"Conclave" by Lisa Kristl
"Gladiator II by Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
"Nosferatu by Linda Muir
"Wicked" by Paul Tazewell
Directed by
Nominees
"Anora by Sean Baker
"Brutalist" by Brady Corbet
"Total Unknown" by James Mangold
"Emilia Perez" by Jacques Audiard
"The Substance by Coralie Farjeet
Feature-length documentary
Nominees
"The Black Box Diaries by Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, and Anna Aquilin
"No Other Land by Basel Adra, Rachel Shor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
"The Porcelain War" by Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontiev, Anelia Sidorska and Paula Dupre Pesman
"Soundtrack to a coup d'état" by Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Remy Grelleti
"Sugar Cane" Nominees will be determined additionally
Documentary short film
Nominees
"Death by Numbers by Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
"I'm Ready, Boss" by Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnip
"The Incident by Bill Morrison and Jamie Calven
"Instruments of the beating heart" Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
"The Only Girl in the Band by Molly O'Brien and Lisa Remington
Movie editing
Nominees
Anora
Sean Baker
Brutalist
David Yancho
Conclave
Nick Emerson
Emilia Perez
Juliet Welfling
Evil
Myron Kerstein
International feature film
Nominees
Brazil
I'm still here
Denmark
A girl with a needle
France
Emilia Perez
Germany
Seeds of the sacred fig
Latvia
Flow
Other nominations are also available on the official Oscar website.
