Oscar 2025: The American Film Academy postpones the announcement of nominees again due to fires

Due to the large-scale wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the American Film Academy has decided to postpone the announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominees for the second time. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

This decision was made against the backdrop of significant losses and destruction caused by the fire, which affected thousands of residents, including representatives of the film industry.

The deadline for voting for the nominations has been extended to January 17, and the names of the nominees for the prestigious award will be announced on January 23. Earlier, the nomination announcement ceremony was postponed from January 15 to January 19, but the deteriorating situation forced the Academy to take further measures. In addition, the traditional dinner for the nominees, which was to take place on February 10, has been canceled.

The Film Academy emphasizes the importance of supporting the victims and shows solidarity with the community going through difficult times.

The wildfires in Los Angeles have caused significant damage: at least 24 people have died, more than 12,000 buildings have been destroyed, and the area affected exceeds 60 square miles. The victims were not only ordinary residents, but also some famous personalities.

