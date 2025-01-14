Oscar 2025: The American Film Academy postpones the announcement of nominees again due to fires

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Oscar 2025: The American Film Academy postpones the announcement of nominees again due to fires

Oscar 2025: The American Film Academy postpones the announcement of nominees again due to fires

Kyiv  •  UNN

The American Film Academy has postponed the announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominees for the second time due to the massive fires in Los Angeles. Voting has been extended until January 17, and the nominees will be announced on January 23.

Due to the large-scale wildfires in the Los Angeles area, the American Film Academy has decided to postpone the announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominees for the second time. This was reported by CBS News, according to UNN.

Details

This decision was made against the backdrop of significant losses and destruction caused by the fire, which affected thousands of residents, including representatives of the film industry. 

The deadline for voting for the nominations has been extended to January 17, and the names of the nominees for the prestigious award will be announced on January 23. Earlier, the nomination announcement ceremony was postponed from January 15 to January 19, but the deteriorating situation forced the Academy to take further measures. In addition, the traditional dinner for the nominees, which was to take place on February 10, has been canceled. 

The Film Academy emphasizes the importance of supporting the victims and shows solidarity with the community going through difficult times.

Recall

The wildfires in Los Angeles have caused significant damage: at least 24 people have died, more than 12,000 buildings have been destroyed, and the area affected exceeds 60 square miles. The victims were not only ordinary residents, but also some famous personalities. 

Large-scale fires in Los Angeles: Evacuees may not return home until Thursday

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
los-angelesLos Angeles

