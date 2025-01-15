“Welcome to this crazy world": singer Positive became a father for the first time

Ukrainian singer Oleksiy Zavgorodniy, known as Positive, has become a father for the first time. The artist shared the good news on his Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

The singer Positive posted a series of photos on his Instagram , where he shared that he and his wife Yulia Sakhnevych had become parents. The couple had a daughter, whom they named Maria.

"Maria Alekseevna. Welcome to this crazy world," the singer said in the post.

Addendum

Zavhorodniy and Sahevych met when they participated in the television show Dancing with the Stars, where they were one of the dancing couples. Their relationship began after the project, but they announced it publicly in April 2024. And in November 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting a new baby.

Recall

Ukrainian singer Dmytro Monatic became a father for the third time, as he announced on Instagram. The artist posted a family photo with his wife, two older sons, and a newborn baby near a Christmas tree.