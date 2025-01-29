A fire broke out in the center of Kyiv on the territory of a business center: details from the SES

A fire broke out on the territory of the Tsarsky business center in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The fire has been localized, and there are no preliminary reports of casualties. This was reported by Pavlo Petrov, a spokesman for the Kyiv State Emergency Service, to UNN.

The fire has already been localized, with a fire area of 10 square meters. The fire is on the territory of the business center, and it is not clear whether it is in the sports club or not. There are no preliminary casualties, but the information is being clarified, and rescuers continue to inspect the building for people - Petrov said.

For example, the Tsarsky business center is located at 13 Staronavodnytska Street. The TSARsky sports club is also located on its territory.

In Kyiv, after an enemy drone attack in the Desnyansky district, debris fell in an open area, grass and bushes caught fire, information on damage and victims is being established.