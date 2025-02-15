Zelenskyy: Russia lost almost 250 thousand of its military in the war against Ukraine

Russia has lost almost 250,000 of its military killed and more than 600,000 wounded since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

There are no foreign armies fighting on the side of Ukraine in this war, but Putin has lost almost 250 thousand, more than 610 thousand have been wounded. In the Battle of Kursk alone, our troops killed about 20 thousand Russian soldiers. We completely destroyed the North Korean units that Putin had to engage, because his own forces were not enough to deter our offensive. For more than 6 months, Ukraine has been holding a bridgehead on the territory of Russia. It was Russia that wanted to create a buffer zone inside our land - Zelensky said.

Recall

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1180 occupants. Also, 11 tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 59 artillery systems and 117 enemy UAVs were destroyed.