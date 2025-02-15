Zelenskyy: Russia lost almost 250 thousand of its military in the war against Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 24311 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 65723 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 89584 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110113 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86425 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120382 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101726 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113148 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116788 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155377 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100177 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69968 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39983 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100514 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64415 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110113 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120382 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145862 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178124 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 64415 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100514 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134946 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136851 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165009 views
Zelenskyy: Russia lost almost 250 thousand of its military in the war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 153660 views

Russia lost almost 250,000 military personnel in the war against Ukraine and more than 610,000 wounded. In the Battle of Kursk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed about 20 thousand Russian soldiers.

Russia has lost almost 250,000 of its military killed and more than 600,000 wounded since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

There are no foreign armies fighting on the side of Ukraine in this war, but Putin has lost almost 250 thousand, more than 610 thousand have been wounded. In the Battle of Kursk alone, our troops killed about 20 thousand Russian soldiers. We completely destroyed the North Korean units that Putin had to engage, because his own forces were not enough to deter our offensive. For more than 6 months, Ukraine has been holding a bridgehead on the territory of Russia. It was Russia that wanted to create a buffer zone inside our land

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1180 occupants. Also, 11 tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 59 artillery systems and 117 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising