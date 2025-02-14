Ukraine loses sappers due to suspension of funding by the US State Department - ASU

Ukraine is losing a significant number of deminers due to the suspension of funding for humanitarian demining by the US State Department. This funding provided almost 50% of the budget for all humanitarian demining programs in the country. Tymur Pistriuha, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Deminers of Ukraine, told this in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

USAID did not fund the humanitarian demining program - the U.S. State Department, specifically its WRA department, did. It has now also suspended funding. It is difficult to say what share of the costs they covered, but it was approximately 50% of the total budget for humanitarian demining programs in Ukraine - Pistriuha said.

According to him, the most important thing in this process is people, namely sappers. The Ukrainian Deminers Association emphasizes that it is extremely difficult to train a specialist, as high-quality and safe work requires extensive experience and continuous training. “I often compare sappers to pilots: the more hours they have flown, the more skilled they are considered to be. It's the same with sappers: the more experience they have, the safer and more efficient they are at their job.

“We are losing a significant number of highly qualified and experienced sappers due to the suspension of funding. Instead of building capacity, we are forced to look for funds. These are losses. Some sappers have already lost their jobs, others are idle, but they will not sit idle - they need to feed their families and cover basic needs. If the situation does not change, the specialists will look for other jobs,” added Pistriuga.

According to the head of the Ukrainian Deminers Association, this work requires new knowledge and constant training. However, “instead, qualified specialists will be forced to go into taxi, delivery, or any other field.

Pistriuga answered the journalist's question about possible options for replacing the suspended financial assistance:

“Everyone who works with grants and donors is taking various measures. We have approached European and Canadian donors, but we realize that it will be very difficult to cut off the State Department's assistance. These are very large budgets. In my subjective opinion, the situation can be saved, at least temporarily, with the help of the EU or UN agencies.

Recall

On January 20, 2025, the President issued an executive order titled “Reassessment and Reorientation of United States Foreign Assistance.”

The order provided for the immediate suspension of “United States foreign development assistance” and ordered the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to “enforce this suspension through its appropriations authority.

Trump's decision to cut and restructure U.S. foreign aid paralyzes the complex global system that prevents and responds to hunger.

Today, District of Columbia Judge Amir Ali ruled to temporarily lift the freeze on U.S. foreign aid funding.

This is the second judicial defeat of the White House's attempts to eliminate USAID, which has existed for 60 years.