Beavers in the Czech Republic saved the state 1.2 million euros on the arrangement of the reserve

The local administration has been planning and failing to develop the wetland for years. A clever pack of rodents has figured out how to manage and save significant public funds.

Writes UNN with reference to Blesk cz.

While biodiversity advocates are worried about the fate of beavers in various European countries, the rodents are not wasting their time in the Czech Republic. In the protected landscape massif of Brdy, below Dolejší Padrtica Pond, a story has unfolded that could become an exemplary example of ecological engineering.

Eight European beavers, members of the same family, settled in the Brdy Nature Reserve, which is located on the Klabava River, more than 20 kilometers from Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. A year after their arrival, the beavers began to build dams - alder trees were cleared and the area was landscaped. The beavers created a complex network of dams. The result was further waterlogging of the floodplain, which was formed naturally.

A couple of guanacos in love gave birth to a fluffy baby in the Kyiv Zoo

The Czech Nature Conservation Agency admits that the animals have helped to improve an area that the state has wanted to turn into wetlands for years. But the project was delayed for years due to land negotiations.

Beavers saved the government 1.2 million euros

Not everywhere in the Czech Republic beavers are praised

While beavers are praised in Brdy, elsewhere the city hall would prefer to see them a few kilometers away.

For example, in Přerov (a town located in the historical region of Moravia, in the Přerov district, Olomouc region), beavers settled near residential areas and began to destroy trees, which caused concern about their construction ambitions. The city had to intervene, remove some of the trees, install protective fences, and ensure that their activities did not cause damage. The cost of these measures reached tens of thousands of crowns.

Similar problems are observed in the Moravian River basin, where beavers cause the greatest damage to water management companies by destroying protective dams and building barriers that swell water and flood the surrounding land - explains Vaclav Hargulak, General Director of the Moravian River Basin in the Czech Republic.

In Lviv region, 38 dead swans found in river floodplains