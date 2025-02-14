Beavers in the Czech Republic saved the state 1.2 million euros on the arrangement of the reserve

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 633 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 44555 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 69579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104813 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 72856 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116742 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100920 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113051 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152863 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109644 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84289 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51160 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78830 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104828 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116749 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152868 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143557 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175919 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 37271 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 78830 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134092 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135998 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164274 views
Beavers in the Czech Republic saved the state 1.2 million euros on the arrangement of the reserve

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 161252 views

A family of eight beavers created wetlands in the Brdy Nature Reserve on their own, doing the work for the state. In other parts of the Czech Republic, beavers are causing problems by destroying dams and cutting down trees.

The local administration has been planning and failing to develop the wetland for years. A clever pack of rodents has figured out how to manage and save significant public funds.

Writes UNN with reference to Blesk cz.

While biodiversity advocates are worried about the fate of beavers in various European countries, the rodents are not wasting their time in the Czech Republic. In the protected landscape massif of Brdy, below Dolejší Padrtica Pond, a story has unfolded that could become an exemplary example of ecological engineering.

Eight European beavers, members of the same family, settled in the Brdy Nature Reserve, which is located on the Klabava River, more than 20 kilometers from Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. A year after their arrival, the beavers began to build dams - alder trees were cleared and the area was landscaped. The beavers created a complex network of dams. The result was further waterlogging of the floodplain, which was formed naturally.

A couple of guanacos in love gave birth to a fluffy baby in the Kyiv Zoo14.02.25, 12:16 • 153092 views

The Czech Nature Conservation Agency admits that the animals have helped to improve an area that the state has wanted to turn into wetlands for years. But the project was delayed for years due to land negotiations.

Beavers saved the government 1.2 million euros

Not everywhere in the Czech Republic beavers are praised

Image

While beavers are praised in Brdy, elsewhere the city hall would prefer to see them a few kilometers away.

For example, in Přerov (a town located in the historical region of Moravia, in the Přerov district, Olomouc region), beavers settled near residential areas and began to destroy trees, which caused concern about their construction ambitions. The city had to intervene, remove some of the trees, install protective fences, and ensure that their activities did not cause damage. The cost of these measures reached tens of thousands of crowns. 

Image

Similar problems are observed in the Moravian River basin, where beavers cause the greatest damage to water management companies by destroying protective dams and building barriers that swell water and flood the surrounding land

- explains Vaclav Hargulak, General Director of the Moravian River Basin in the Czech Republic.

In Lviv region, 38 dead swans found in river floodplains02.02.25, 00:11 • 29307 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldUNN Lite
praguePrague
czech-republicCzech Republic

