In Lviv region, 38 dead swans found in river floodplains

On Saturday, February 1, 38 dead swans were found during an inspection of the floodplains of the Western Bug River in the Sheptytsky district of Lviv region. This was reported by the Sheptytsky City Council, according to UNN.

On February 1, a check was conducted between the villages of Volsvyn, Bendiuga, and Sheptytskyi after local fishermen found two dead swans there earlier. A laboratory test confirmed bird flu in one of the swans.

It is noted that the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection of Lviv Oblast initiated an urgent meeting of the State Emergency Anti-Epizootic Commission on January 31 . To prevent the spread of avian influenza in the region, quarantine restrictions were imposed on the water area (32.8 km) and a 10-kilometer observation zone was established.

The city council reported that local SES employees, together with specialists from the veterinary service and the district veterinary hospital, thoroughly checked 32 hectares in the floodplains of the river, where 38 dead swans were found.

The birds were packed in bags and sent to the Lviv Regional Laboratory for examination.

Poultry, eggs, or other poultry products may not be exported from the buffer zone to other farms. Fishing is also prohibited! - the message says.



Two ringed mute swans, UT05 and UT19, were spotted at the KhNPP reservoir . The birds have regularly returned to this area for wintering in recent years.