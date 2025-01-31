ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 44946 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76905 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104330 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107517 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102864 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131444 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103650 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113358 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

02:39 PM • 44908 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126075 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131442 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 163890 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153840 views
03:20 PM • 8447 views
02:48 PM • 14212 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 108916 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114430 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 139019 views
A unique case: first crane keys spotted in Volyn

A unique case: first crane keys spotted in Volyn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107254 views

Employees of the Kivertsi National Park recorded two flocks of gray cranes totaling 32 individuals. Experts attribute the early return of the birds to climate change and a warm winter.

Two clusters of gray cranes were spotted in the sky over Volyn. This behavior is not typical for birds that usually spend the winter in regions with a warmer climate. The anomalous phenomenon is considered a consequence of climate change. This was reported by the Kivertsi National Nature Park "Tsumanska Pushcha" on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 27, near the village of Domashiv, Lutsk district, employees of the Kivertsi National Nature Park "Tsumanska Pushcha" witnessed a unique phenomenon - in the sky they saw two "keys" of gray cranes (Grus grus) in total number of 32 individuals. The first flock consisted of 18 birds, the second - of 14. Both flocks were moving in a westerly direction.

According to the specialists of Tsumanska Pushcha, the early return of cranes may indicate climate change, which has affected the birds' wintering habits and migration routes.

The Common Crane (Grus grus) usually winters in warmer regions such as Southern Europe, North Africa or the Middle East. Spotted in winter over Volyn is a rare occurrence, most likely due to the warm winter

- the post says.

According to ornithologists, the birds usually spend the winter in warmer regions, such as Southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Therefore, experts call their appearance over Ukraine in winter a rare event.

"If the cranes stay longer or return earlier, it may be a sign of a warm winter or changes in their traditional wintering grounds. Such data helps ornithologists to monitor environmental trends, predict changes in natural environments, and respond in time to possible threats to the species," the experts added.

Recall

Two ringed mute swans, UT05 and UT19, were spotted at the KhNPP reservoir . The birds have regularly returned to this area for wintering in recent years.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Society
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine

