A unique case: first crane keys spotted in Volyn

Two clusters of gray cranes were spotted in the sky over Volyn. This behavior is not typical for birds that usually spend the winter in regions with a warmer climate. The anomalous phenomenon is considered a consequence of climate change. This was reported by the Kivertsi National Nature Park "Tsumanska Pushcha" on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 27, near the village of Domashiv, Lutsk district, employees of the Kivertsi National Nature Park "Tsumanska Pushcha" witnessed a unique phenomenon - in the sky they saw two "keys" of gray cranes (Grus grus) in total number of 32 individuals. The first flock consisted of 18 birds, the second - of 14. Both flocks were moving in a westerly direction.

According to the specialists of Tsumanska Pushcha, the early return of cranes may indicate climate change, which has affected the birds' wintering habits and migration routes.

The Common Crane (Grus grus) usually winters in warmer regions such as Southern Europe, North Africa or the Middle East. Spotted in winter over Volyn is a rare occurrence, most likely due to the warm winter - the post says.

According to ornithologists, the birds usually spend the winter in warmer regions, such as Southern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Therefore, experts call their appearance over Ukraine in winter a rare event.

"If the cranes stay longer or return earlier, it may be a sign of a warm winter or changes in their traditional wintering grounds. Such data helps ornithologists to monitor environmental trends, predict changes in natural environments, and respond in time to possible threats to the species," the experts added.

