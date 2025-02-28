Spring holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what we celebrate

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 20042 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 113412 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 172588 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 108556 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344797 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174213 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145353 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196244 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124999 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108202 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Spring holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what we celebrate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 433469 views

The calendar of major spring holidays in Ukraine with a detailed description of the traditions and significance of each. From International Women's Day to Mother's Day - an overview of seven important dates in the spring period.

Spring holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what we celebrate

Spring is the time when nature is reborn, and we are reborn with it. It is a period when we want to spend time with our loved ones and create new shared memories. The holidays of this season provide a wonderful opportunity to unite, feel the support of those close to us, and be with those who are important. They serve as a reminder that even in times of change and uncertainty, there are moments for joy, unity, and warmth.

UNN offers to familiarize yourself with the main holidays of this time of year, which will create a wonderful atmosphere and add festive joy to everyday life.

March 8 — International Women's Day

This holiday has a global character and is dedicated to honoring women around the world. In Ukraine, International Women's Day is not only a day when we express gratitude to women for their strength and resilience, but also a moment to appreciate the importance of equality, respect, and support in society. In Ukraine, this day is usually celebrated as a day of gratitude to women, giving them flowers, gifts, and warm words. It is also a day when events are held to support equal rights and opportunities for women in all areas of life.

March 20 — Spring Equinox

The Spring Equinox is the astronomical moment when day and night are equal in duration, symbolizing the beginning of spring. It is a wonderful time for renewal and harmony with nature. On this day, people often celebrate the arrival of warmth, which brings hope for new beginnings. For many, it is also an opportunity to hold purification rituals, tune into positivity, and fill their lives with light.

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention27.02.25, 11:18 • 185183 views

April 1 — April Fools' Day

April Fools' Day is a festive day when it is customary to joke, play pranks on friends and acquaintances, and spread smiles and cheer. This holiday has become a tradition in many countries around the world, and in Ukraine, it is often celebrated with humor, maintaining a light and positive mood. On this day, it is allowed to break the rules a little, but still within the bounds of kindness and mutual understanding.

April 13 — Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday is an important religious holiday in Ukraine that precedes Easter. This holiday symbolizes the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, when people greeted him with palm branches. In Ukraine, this holiday is celebrated with willow branches, which are blessed in the church. Palm Sunday is not only a spiritual holiday but also the beginning of Great Lent.

April 20 — Easter

Easter is one of the greatest Christian holidays, symbolizing resurrection and new life. It is a holiday that unites people, providing an opportunity to restore spiritual strength, meet with family and friends. In Ukraine, Easter is celebrated according to the Orthodox calendar, and it is a time for traditional rituals: festive prayers, blessing of Easter cakes and eggs. Easter is not just a religious holiday, but also a time to gather with family and spend time with loved ones.

Scientists have discovered that memories from early childhood are likely to be stored in the brain for life16.02.25, 20:38 • 119149 views

May 1 — Labor Day

This is an international holiday for workers, celebrated in many countries, including Ukraine. It symbolizes recognition of the contribution of workers to the development of society and the economy. This day is a great opportunity to spend time with family or friends, as well as to pay attention to the social significance of labor for everyone.

May 11 — Mother's Day

This day is celebrated by all who want to honor the most important person in their life — their mother. In Ukraine, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, and it is a wonderful opportunity to thank mom for her care, love, and support. Mother's Day is not just a holiday, but also a great opportunity to spend time together with mom, give her attention, and thank her for everything she does for us. 

Obesity among children: why the problem is getting worse and how to solve it20.02.25, 12:17 • 129354 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPublications
Jerusalem
Ukraine
