Spring holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what we celebrate

Spring is the time when nature is reborn, and we are reborn with it. It is a period when we want to spend time with our loved ones and create new shared memories. The holidays of this season provide a wonderful opportunity to unite, feel the support of those close to us, and be with those who are important. They serve as a reminder that even in times of change and uncertainty, there are moments for joy, unity, and warmth.

March 8 — International Women's Day

This holiday has a global character and is dedicated to honoring women around the world. In Ukraine, International Women's Day is not only a day when we express gratitude to women for their strength and resilience, but also a moment to appreciate the importance of equality, respect, and support in society. In Ukraine, this day is usually celebrated as a day of gratitude to women, giving them flowers, gifts, and warm words. It is also a day when events are held to support equal rights and opportunities for women in all areas of life.

March 20 — Spring Equinox

The Spring Equinox is the astronomical moment when day and night are equal in duration, symbolizing the beginning of spring. It is a wonderful time for renewal and harmony with nature. On this day, people often celebrate the arrival of warmth, which brings hope for new beginnings. For many, it is also an opportunity to hold purification rituals, tune into positivity, and fill their lives with light.

April 1 — April Fools' Day

April Fools' Day is a festive day when it is customary to joke, play pranks on friends and acquaintances, and spread smiles and cheer. This holiday has become a tradition in many countries around the world, and in Ukraine, it is often celebrated with humor, maintaining a light and positive mood. On this day, it is allowed to break the rules a little, but still within the bounds of kindness and mutual understanding.

April 13 — Palm Sunday

Palm Sunday is an important religious holiday in Ukraine that precedes Easter. This holiday symbolizes the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, when people greeted him with palm branches. In Ukraine, this holiday is celebrated with willow branches, which are blessed in the church. Palm Sunday is not only a spiritual holiday but also the beginning of Great Lent.

April 20 — Easter

Easter is one of the greatest Christian holidays, symbolizing resurrection and new life. It is a holiday that unites people, providing an opportunity to restore spiritual strength, meet with family and friends. In Ukraine, Easter is celebrated according to the Orthodox calendar, and it is a time for traditional rituals: festive prayers, blessing of Easter cakes and eggs. Easter is not just a religious holiday, but also a time to gather with family and spend time with loved ones.

May 1 — Labor Day

This is an international holiday for workers, celebrated in many countries, including Ukraine. It symbolizes recognition of the contribution of workers to the development of society and the economy. This day is a great opportunity to spend time with family or friends, as well as to pay attention to the social significance of labor for everyone.

May 11 — Mother's Day

This day is celebrated by all who want to honor the most important person in their life — their mother. In Ukraine, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, and it is a wonderful opportunity to thank mom for her care, love, and support. Mother's Day is not just a holiday, but also a great opportunity to spend time together with mom, give her attention, and thank her for everything she does for us.

