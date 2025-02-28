Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

On February 28, the weather in Ukraine will be quite variable, with slight temperature fluctuations and partly cloudy skies throughout the country. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

Mostly in the west of the country, forecasters predict rain. Thus, in Lviv, cloudy weather with short rains is expected, with temperatures ranging from +4°C to +6°C. In Kyiv and the east, the situation will be somewhat better, but cloud cover will also prevent the sun from breaking through completely. In the capital, the temperature will be +3°C...+5°C, without precipitation.

In the eastern regions of the country, in particular in Kharkiv and Luhansk, it is expected to be colder, with temperatures ranging from -4°C to -2°C. Dnipro, Odesa, and Melitopol will remain within the comfortable temperature range of +1°C...+5°C, with no precipitation. But to the south of Ukraine, in Simferopol, it will also be relatively warm: the air temperature will fluctuate between +4°C and +6°C.

The weather on this day will be moderately cold in most cities, but rains and snow in the west will create additional inconveniences for local residents.

