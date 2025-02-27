ukenru
05:54 PM • 49270 views

February 27, 01:35 PM • 92494 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 116085 views

February 27, 11:16 AM • 107521 views

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150804 views

February 27, 07:59 AM • 120388 views

February 26, 05:49 PM • 136042 views

February 26, 05:44 PM • 134019 views

February 26, 04:41 PM • 127724 views

February 26, 02:30 PM • 124694 views

February 27, 11:28 AM • 39203 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 120734 views
February 27, 11:59 AM • 52247 views
February 27, 12:06 PM • 43192 views
February 27, 12:25 PM • 24513 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116085 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 120734 views
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150804 views
February 26, 11:28 AM • 193717 views
February 26, 10:54 AM • 194053 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 123916 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 126058 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 155735 views
February 25, 02:34 PM • 136144 views
February 25, 12:49 PM • 143595 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38395 views

Cyclone Reiner with an atmospheric front will bring precipitation to western Ukraine on February 28. Frosts down to -15°C are expected in the east, while in the rest of the regions the temperature will be moderate, with precipitation in the west.

The last day of winter in Ukraine will bring rain, sleet and wind. This is due to the small cyclone Reiner, which, together with the atmospheric front, will affect part of the country. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko on Facebook, according to UNN

Details

“The winter will end with a short visit of a compact small cyclone named Reiner together with an occlusion front... Let me remind you that an atmospheric occlusion front is when a cold front overtakes a warm one, and they eventually merge into one - an occlusion front,” Didenko noted.

The forecaster pointed out that atmospheric fronts are usually accompanied by precipitation, and on February 28, the western regions of Ukraine will feel it.

The cyclone, along with the front, will bring rain and sleet, as well as gusty southeast winds.

No significant precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

The lowest temperatures are forecast for the night in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Poltava regions - down to -10...-15°C. In most regions, nighttime temperatures will be -2...-6°C, and in the west it will be near zero.

“During the day on February 28, the temperature is expected to be 0...+6 degrees (in the western regions it will get colder due to precipitation), only in the eastern part it will be a few degrees lower - from 3 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero,” the forecaster added.

According to the forecast, the last day of winter in Kyiv will be marked by night temperatures of -2...-4 degrees, and during the day the air will warm up to +2...+4 degrees. In the afternoon, the wind may increase, blowing from the southeast. No significant precipitation is expected in the capital.

Image

The beginning of spring is forecast to be wet, with less severe night frosts and cooler daytime temperatures, which is in line with typical early spring weather.

“When you're ready to forgive a slightly dizzy head, spiking blood pressure, unruly blood vessels, and a bit of sleepy cloudy elegance. Because we've practically walked this long, dark winter road together - our common spring is ahead!” Didenko summarized.

Recall

Today, February 27, according to weather forecast, there will be no precipitation in Ukraine. And the cold air is slowly receding. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

