Russia has announced its "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and "certain concessions", but not on all issues. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Serhiy Lavrov, reports UNN.

According to Lavrov, the Kremlin is not going to negotiate on the "territorial integrity of Russian territory." This refers to the occupied and annexed territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Lavrov also stated that Russia allegedly did not receive proposals from the United States to lift sanctions, starting in 2014. Regarding the control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which the Russians occupied in 2022, the Kremlin will not withdraw troops from there. According to Lavrov, today the ZNPP "is in safe hands".

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to end the war if the allies stop providing Ukraine with weapons, and Kyiv does not use the truce for rearmament, Lavrov says.

