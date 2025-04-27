"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Boris Pistorius stated that Ukraine should not agree to Trump's proposal regarding territorial concessions in exchange for a ceasefire, calling it a surrender.
Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia, as this would be like a "capitulation". This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports with reference to The Telegraph.
Details
According to him, Kyiv obviously knows that for a sustainable ceasefire it will have to cede some territory, but Ukraine does not need to go as far as Trump proposes.
But they certainly won't go that far - or shouldn't go that far - as the American president proposes
He explained that Ukraine "could have received a year ago what was in this proposal."
"It's like a surrender. I don't see any added value," added the head of the German Defense Ministry.
Recall
In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.
Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio27.04.25, 19:01 • 3062 views