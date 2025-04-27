"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia, as this would be like a "capitulation". This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports with reference to The Telegraph.

According to him, Kyiv obviously knows that for a sustainable ceasefire it will have to cede some territory, but Ukraine does not need to go as far as Trump proposes.

But they certainly won't go that far - or shouldn't go that far - as the American president proposes - said Pistorius.

He explained that Ukraine "could have received a year ago what was in this proposal."

"It's like a surrender. I don't see any added value," added the head of the German Defense Ministry.

In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio