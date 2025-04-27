$41.690.00
About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC
04:20 PM • 7180 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

April 27, 05:03 AM • 29126 views

Exclusive

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Boris Pistorius stated that Ukraine should not agree to Trump's proposal regarding territorial concessions in exchange for a ceasefire, calling it a surrender.

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

Ukraine should not agree to US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to cede territory in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia, as this would be like a "capitulation". This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UNN reports with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

According to him, Kyiv obviously knows that for a sustainable ceasefire it will have to cede some territory, but Ukraine does not need to go as far as Trump proposes.

But they certainly won't go that far - or shouldn't go that far - as the American president proposes

- said Pistorius.

He explained that Ukraine "could have received a year ago what was in this proposal."

"It's like a surrender. I don't see any added value," added the head of the German Defense Ministry.

Recall

In the Vatican, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Donald Trump. According to the Head of the Ukrainian State, it was a symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
