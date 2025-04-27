Zelenskyy: Russia is deceiving the US and the whole world

Ukraine is holding its positions strong in order to leave "all opportunities for proper diplomacy." This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

According to him, the Russians talk a lot about their alleged readiness to go for American proposals, but so far no preparations by the Russian army for real silence have been recorded.

On the contrary, since Easter, the occupier has resumed their usual assault activity - of course, at the cost of significant losses, the Russians are trying to advance - the head of state noted.

He stressed that every day of such battles at the front proves "absolutely obvious" that Russia is really trying to deceive the world - to deceive America and others - and to continue to drag out the war.

"And therefore, pressure is needed. Pressure is necessary so that the Russians take all the steps, take everything necessary to stop the war. Yesterday's meetings in the Vatican and Rome confirmed that our partners understand what is happening," Zelenskyy summarized.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the next week will be very important and decisive regarding negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine. According to him, a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine is "closer", but "has not yet achieved its goal."

Russia and Ukraine must sacrifice something for peace - Rubio