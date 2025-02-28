“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Finnish President Stubb: Britain and France could mediate to restore dialogue with Russia

April 3, 04:45 PM

"You have to do something else with beautiful girls": The UAF reacted to the sexist statements of the president of "Ingulets"

April 3, 05:15 PM

Tragic road accident in Kharkiv: driver killed, child seriously injured

April 3, 05:30 PM

Very important steps and a very important operation: Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation on the border with Sumy region

April 3, 05:34 PM

In Russia, a woman was almost sucked into an open manhole during heavy rain

April 3, 05:45 PM
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Kyiv

 • 168649 views

Human rights activists criticize draft law No. 13007 on the Deposit Guarantee Fund. Experts believe that the document creates artificial obstacles to the protection of rights in court and contradicts the Constitution.

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

The draft law No. 13007 on the regulation of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, submitted to the parliament, is a lobbying bill and is an attempt to create a convenient legal reality for the DGF. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by human rights activist, head of the NGO "Independent Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine" Arsen Marinushkin.

Context

Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Tax Committee, has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on the Settlement of Certain Issues of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, the National Bank of Ukraine and Collective Investment Institutions". After a detailed study of the document, it became clear that the proposed amendments contradict the Constitution of Ukraine in terms of the right of citizens to free possession of property, as well as the right to judicial appeal and a fair trial. In addition, Hetmantsev's legislative initiative violates a number of existing laws and creates major corruption risks.

"This is not the first time I have observed a disturbing trend in lawmaking, when authors of special laws try to establish a "limitation period" where it cannot exist by definition. In my opinion, on the one hand, this is a legal manipulation to justify the Guarantee Fund for possible mistakes, and on the other hand, it is an elementary misunderstanding of the legal framework," said Arsen Marinushkin.

According to him, the draft law uses the "limitation period" that applies in civil or commercial cases, unlike administrative cases, where "time limits for going to court" are applied. "In my opinion, which is also confirmed by the Supreme Court's conclusions, no special law can change or establish its own limitation periods, as this obviously contradicts the principle of legal certainty. Attempts to shorten the limitation period through a special law - for example, as in this draft law to one year - look like an attempt to justify the mistakes of the Guarantee Fund, which can be appealed in court," Arsen Marinushkin emphasized.

The human rights activist added that this creates artificial obstacles to the protection of rights in court for participants in the process of bank liquidation.

According to Arsen Marinushkin, Hetmantsev's draft law looks like a lobbying effort, where the MPs who submitted it to the parliament did not understand its essence. "If the real goal of protection was pursued, then the time limit for consideration of the case in court would be set (although it would most likely be violated), not the time limit for filing a lawsuit," the human rights activist noted.

He also clarified that this is not the first time that the Deposit Guarantee Fund has tried to obtain powers that are not inherent in its legal nature or additional opportunities to avoid responsibility through draft laws.

"As a lawyer, I can say that such practices of lawmakers are dangerous, because tomorrow we may get a law that will reduce the limitation period to a few days, and it is not a question of whether a person can physically prepare a lawsuit in a month - if he or she wants to, he or she will certainly find the opportunity. But law is not about the ability of an individual to "make it" or "not make it," but about equal rules for everyone. I see here an attempt to create a separate legal reality for the Foundation that is convenient for it," the human rights activist summarized.

Add

The founder of Kasyanenko & Partners Law Firm, Dmytro Kasyanenko , criticized Hetmantsev's draft law limiting the timeframe for appealing against decisions of the State Deposit Fund in courts to 1 month. According to him, this contradicts the general principles of civil law and creates preconditions for abuse by responsible officials. The lawyer emphasized that this does not comply with Article 55 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which guarantees everyone the right to judicial protection, and also contradicts the practice of the European Court of Human Rights, which requires reasonable time limits for applying to the court.

Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, noted that the MPs who signed Hetmantsev's bill do not fully understand its implications. She emphasized the need to review the Fund's activities, in particular in terms of transparency of the competitive selection of management.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Supreme Court of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
