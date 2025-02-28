sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

On Friday morning, sheremetyevo International Airport, located near moscow, suspended the reception and departure of flights. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the aviation authorities, air traffic is temporarily restricted.

According to official information, the flight suspension began at 2:41 am. The reasons for the restrictions are not specified, but it is emphasized that this decision was made for security reasons.

Sheremetyevo Airport is one of the largest air hubs in Russia and a key transportation hub for international flights. It is currently unknown when the airport will resume normal operations.

Bomb report on board the plane in "sheremetyevo" turned out to be a joke on the part of a passenger - rossmedia