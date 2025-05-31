The "Golden Dome" missile defense program will not be completed by the end of Trump's term - media

$41.530.00
Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 4560 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 29817 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 78995 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 82794 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 79670 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 119911 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 108894 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 61817 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 34102 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 31249 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

Popular news

Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

May 30, 11:38 PM • 14512 views

Russia attacked Kharkiv with kamikaze drones: what is known about the night attack

May 31, 12:30 AM • 3584 views

Almost 50,000 armed deserters of the Russian army are terrorizing the occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS

May 31, 02:31 AM • 13461 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of the latest Russian electronic warfare system "Borisoglebsk-2" from a distance of 70 kilometers

03:06 AM • 8074 views

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

03:26 AM • 12609 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 70628 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 91895 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 102316 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 119911 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 108894 views
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 35506 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 70846 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 59764 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 134649 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 126200 views
The "Golden Dome" missile defense program will not be completed by the end of Trump's term - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

The American "Golden Dome" missile defense system program will not be completed by the end of Trump's term. Space weapons will only be ready for demonstration by 2028.

The "Golden Dome" missile defense program will not be completed by the end of Trump's term - media

The American anti-missile defense system program "Golden Dome" will not be completed by the end of Donald Trump's presidential term. Pentagon officials expect the space weapon to be ready for demonstration only by 2028. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources The Guardian.

Donald Trump's so-called "Golden Dome" anti-missile defense program, which will include space weapons to intercept strikes on the United States, will not be ready by the end of his term, despite his forecast for completion within the next three years

- the statement reads.

Last week in the Oval Office, when he announced that the US Space Force would control the project under the leadership of General Michael Getline, the president said he was confident it would be "fully functional" before he left office.

But the implementation plan for the "Golden Dome" project, developed by the Pentagon, as described by two sources familiar with the matter, envisages that the defense weapon will only be ready for demonstration and under ideal conditions by the end of 2028.

According to sources, the "Golden Dome" program is actually being put into operation in stages, not all at once. Initially, the Pentagon intends to focus on integrating data systems before later developing space weapons.

In 18 months, the US may lay the foundation for a fully functioning "Golden Dome", where a military network of satellites and space communications systems could track hundreds of missiles flying towards the US.

It is noted that at this stage there will be no way to destroy missiles with space weapons. The US has about 40 Patriot air defense batteries in Alaska and California that can be used to destroy potential intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Instead, by the end of Trump's term, the Pentagon may have a network of space sensors and communications and try to integrate it with unproven space weapons to shoot it down.

The Guardian notes that the space network is likely to rely heavily on Elon Musk's SpaceX, which is developing a next-generation tracking system known as the "air moving target identifier." The Department of Defense purchased the first prototypes last year during the Biden administration.

However, the flagship Golden Dome concept, which involves detecting and destroying ballistic missiles in the first 30 seconds to two minutes after launch, when their heat signature is maximum (the so-called "boost phase"), is not expected to be implemented.

This technology is still under development, and according to sources, it may not be possible for many years to ensure that a space-launched interceptor pierces the Earth's atmosphere with enough force to destroy a ballistic missile.

The Department of Defense is already having difficulties with ground-based interceptors, which have been under development since the 1980s to destroy missiles in their so-called "planning phase", but still have only about 20% success rate.

A White House spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the Department of Defense "will not publicly disclose specific technical details regarding the capabilities or acquisition strategies of certain advanced systems."

The Trump administration has said the "Golden Dome" could cost around $175 billion. This figure, according to two sources familiar with the matter, stems from the Pentagon's allocation to the project: $17.6 billion in 2026, approximately $50 billion in 2027, and approximately $100 billion in 2028.

Trump to allocate $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system - Politico20.05.25, 21:40 • 3954 views

The final cost may be higher, but Pentagon officials have privately said it depends on how ambitious the "Golden Dome" will be under Trump's orders.

If Trump wants to be able to defend against 100 ballistic missiles, it may require the "Golden Dome" to have several thousand satellites that will naturally fall out of orbit every few years and need to be replaced, one of the sources said.

On Tuesday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that Canada could participate in the "Golden Dome" program, but it would have to pay $61 billion or become the 51st US state to receive it for free. It is unclear how Trump arrived at that figure.

The idea of Canada participating in the program was discussed in the Pentagon when Trump first ordered the "Golden Dome" a few months ago, one of the sources said, but it was more about Canada providing its satellite and radar data for the "Golden Dome" program.

Addendum

Last week, US President Donald Trump officially announced the start of the creation of the "Golden Dome" anti-missile defense system in the country. According to the head of the White House, about 175 billion dollars will be allocated for the development of this system in total.

Trump stressed that the "Golden Dome" will protect the US almost 100% from all missiles, including hypersonic ones. He added that Canada also wants to be under the protection of the latest missile defense system, and Washington will negotiate this with Ottawa.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

