Trump to allocate $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system - Politico

US President Donald Trump will announce $25 billion in funding for the "Golden Dome" project. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

This is a missile defense system that is analogous to the Israeli "Iron Dome" and is designed to protect against intercontinental missiles. This project involves the deployment of special satellites - sensors, as well as interceptors in space. Funding for the project was discussed this morning during a meeting between the President and Republicans in the House of Representatives.

According to preliminary data, the project may be headed by General Michael Guetlein, Deputy Chief of Space Operations of the US Space Force. At the same time, Democrats have already expressed concern about this idea.

As Senator Mark Kelly noted, the United States already has 44 launchers located throughout California and Alaska. However, Space Force General Chance Saltzman believes the initiative to create a new defense system is important.

