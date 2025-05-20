Trump to allocate $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system - Politico

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 21472 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 60268 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 128616 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 62053 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 122697 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 60281 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198935 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 96542 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 158416 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110552 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.7m/s
84%
745mm
Popular news

They chained their son and then set him on fire: in Zakarpattia, the court sentenced the parents for the fatal "punishment"

May 20, 11:41 AM • 6210 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 30629 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

May 20, 12:57 PM • 42389 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77187 views

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

05:11 PM • 27283 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 77233 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 128616 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 122697 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 198935 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 167817 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Kaya Kallas

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Hungary

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 119921 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 86737 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 82363 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 165043 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 166788 views
Actual

Facebook

Iron dome

Fox News

The Guardian

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Trump to allocate $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1674 views

The United States plans to create an analogue of the Israeli "Iron Dome" to protect against intercontinental missiles. The project involves the deployment of satellite sensors and interceptors in space.

Trump to allocate $25 billion for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system - Politico

US President Donald Trump will announce $25 billion in funding for the "Golden Dome" project. This is reported by Politico, reports UNN.

Details

This is a missile defense system that is analogous to the Israeli "Iron Dome" and is designed to protect against intercontinental missiles. This project involves the deployment of special satellites - sensors, as well as interceptors in space. Funding for the project was discussed this morning during a meeting between the President and Republicans in the House of Representatives.

According to preliminary data, the project may be headed by General Michael Guetlein, Deputy Chief of Space Operations of the US Space Force. At the same time, Democrats have already expressed concern about this idea.

As Senator Mark Kelly noted, the United States already has 44 launchers located throughout California and Alaska. However, Space Force General Chance Saltzman believes the initiative to create a new defense system is important.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Donald Trump was tired of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and wants a ceasefire. At the same time, the White House said that Donald Trump did not set new deadlines for ending the war in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
United States Space Force
White House
California
Donald Trump
Iron dome
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.66
Bitcoin
$106,988.90
S&P 500
$5,921.91
Tesla
$345.63
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,296.92
Ethereum
$2,496.58