The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum
01:12 PM • 7172 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

12:42 PM • 18495 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 28998 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 69232 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 114433 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 112538 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 103771 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 178137 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 147315 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 64278 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

Russian attack on Kherson: a 66-year-old man died

May 31, 04:44 AM • 26783 views

Social protection of conscripts: what the government's draft law envisages

May 31, 05:13 AM • 5194 views

Two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strike: details

May 31, 05:22 AM • 10714 views

Sabotage and terrorist attacks: more than 600 people detained, about 25% of them are minors

May 31, 08:17 AM • 13290 views

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

May 31, 08:41 AM • 16536 views
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 104882 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 125772 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 135321 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 178137 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 147315 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Lindsey Graham

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 51051 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 86192 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 73703 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 147566 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 138107 views
Truth Social

The Guardian

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kh-59

The Guardian has named a possible reason why Germany is not ready to give Ukraine Taurus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2068 views

There is strong suspicion that Lars Klingbeil has blocked the decision to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles. Friedrich Merz confirmed that the supply of Taurus is possible.

The Guardian has named a possible reason why Germany is not ready to give Ukraine Taurus

There is a strong suspicion that German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil from the Social Democratic Party has blocked the decision to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Thе Guаrdian.

Details

On Monday, Merz announced that there are no longer any restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine by Great Britain, France, Germany and the United States, and that Ukraine can now conduct "long-range fire". It was implied that the valuable German Taurus missiles with a range of 500 km would finally be available, as Merz had promised while in opposition.

It is noted that the day after his promise of no restrictions, he was forced to clarify his statement, saying that it had been the case for a long time, and then evaded answering whether he would fulfill his promise to supply Taurus missiles.

There is a strong suspicion that Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil from the Social Democratic Party – Merz's coalition partners – blocked Merz. This episode was reminiscent of the paralysis that marred the previous coalition government

 - the message says.

Ukraine Still Hopes to Receive German Taurus Missiles - Zelenskyy 28.05.25, 17:31 • 3366 views

Merz's allies said that this episode was not entirely in vain. Thomas Röwekamp of the Christian Democratic Union, who is the chairman of the Bundestag's defense committee, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that by rejecting the range restrictions, Merz "removed one argument that prevented the supply of Taurus." This is not yet a "commitment" to supply "Taurus", but the reason for the previous refusal has been "removed".

The wider risk for Merz is that his rhetoric does not match the reality of what he can provide, and rebuilding the German army after decades of neglect will take many years.

Addition

A few days ago, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine is possible, but does not go into details.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
