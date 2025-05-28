Ukraine Still Hopes to Receive German Taurus Missiles - Zelenskyy

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7172 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23786 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 39124 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44290 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 62073 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 139089 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64760 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133325 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184746 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113413 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 26538 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 68102 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 46434 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76743 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24860 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24892 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133325 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146890 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 152177 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184746 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14669 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76772 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47982 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 53011 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120714 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Ukraine Still Hopes to Receive German Taurus Missiles - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Zelenskyy emphasized the need for Taurus missiles. Mertz announced the purchase of Ukrainian long-range systems without restrictions on the Russian Federation and efforts against Nord Stream-2.

Ukraine Still Hopes to Receive German Taurus Missiles - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is still hoping for the supply of long-range weapons by Germany, including Taurus cruise missiles. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, reports UNN.

Details

Of course, we need them, of course, we will discuss this issue

 - Zelenskyy said, answering a question about whether the Ukrainian military still needs German-made Taurus cruise missiles.

For his part, Merz said that Germany and Ukraine are seeking to jointly produce long-range weapons, but declined to specify whether he would allow the supply of Taurus missiles to Kyiv. His predecessor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly rejected this demand.

Supplement

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the defense ministers of Germany and Ukraine will sign a statement on the purchase of long-range systems of Ukrainian production. Ukraine will have no restrictions on their use against targets on Russian territory.

Friedrich Merz stated that Germany will do everything possible to prevent the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline from operating. Pressure on Russia will also be increased to weaken its war machine.

The President's Office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met in Berlin. The topics of negotiations are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.24
Bitcoin
$107,522.90
S&P 500
$5,905.19
Tesla
$361.27
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,329.06
Ethereum
$2,629.14