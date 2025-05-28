Ukraine Still Hopes to Receive German Taurus Missiles - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is still hoping for the supply of long-range weapons by Germany, including Taurus cruise missiles. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, reports UNN.

Details

Of course, we need them, of course, we will discuss this issue - Zelenskyy said, answering a question about whether the Ukrainian military still needs German-made Taurus cruise missiles.

For his part, Merz said that Germany and Ukraine are seeking to jointly produce long-range weapons, but declined to specify whether he would allow the supply of Taurus missiles to Kyiv. His predecessor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly rejected this demand.

Supplement

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the defense ministers of Germany and Ukraine will sign a statement on the purchase of long-range systems of Ukrainian production. Ukraine will have no restrictions on their use against targets on Russian territory.

Friedrich Merz stated that Germany will do everything possible to prevent the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline from operating. Pressure on Russia will also be increased to weaken its war machine.

The President's Office reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met in Berlin. The topics of negotiations are defense support for Ukraine, including air defense, shells, weapons production in Ukraine and cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.