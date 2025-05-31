$41.530.00
UNN Lite

Sabotage and terrorist attacks: more than 600 people detained, about 25% of them are minors

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Since May 2024, the SBU and the National Police have detained more than 600 people for terrorist attacks and sabotage, a quarter of whom are minor Ukrainians. Russia has begun to liquidate its agents by undermining them.

Sabotage and terrorist attacks: more than 600 people detained, about 25% of them are minors

Since May of last year, more than 600 people have been detained in Ukraine for terrorist attacks, sabotage and arson, about 25% of whom are underage Ukrainians. This was announced by SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

In recent years, we have seen the so-called evolution of the Russian special services, when they moved from the approach of Kyiv in three days to the approach - to find in Ukraine at least someone who agrees to carry out their instructions. If we talk specifically about the trend of recent months, which concerns homemade explosive devices, arson, terrorist attacks and sabotage, the SBU, together with the National Police, have detained more than 600 people since May 2024 who agreed to such cooperation. About 25% of them are underage Ukrainians

- said Dekhtyarenko.

However, he noted that minors are not the only perpetrators of these crimes, because in addition to them, they are also unemployed people, people with various types of addictions.

However, Dekhtyarenko noted that there is a tendency that the number of such crimes is decreasing. Many perpetrators are detained at the stage of preparation for the crime

In fact, as of today, there are no ideological perpetrators of terrorist attacks left in Ukraine. Therefore, the Russian special services have switched to a new method of work - financial motivation. They don't care whether the person is an adult or not. An agent is important to them as expendable material. For them, this is a one-time agent. Recently, there has been a tendency when they eliminate their agents in the dark, that is, they blow them up together with explosives

- said the SBU spokesman.

According to him, the arson trend appeared approximately in May 2024, and in December 2024 - early 2025, the Russian special services crossed the red line when they began to engage in explosions, forcing teenagers, underage Ukrainians, to make homemade explosives and plant them.

Context

The SBU reported that the enemy has begun to use a new tactic: it arranges a remote detonation of an improvised explosive device when the person installing it is still nearby.

Thus, the Russians are actually eliminating the perpetrator "in the dark" in order to remove the witness to the crime and not pay him the promised money.

With the help of this scheme, the Russian special services began to send people to carry out terrorist attacks in police departments, TCC.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

