Recruitment of teenagers by Russians: almost 50 children turned to the police

The National Police observes a decrease in the involvement of children in recruitment by Russians. Almost 50 children have contacted the National Police, reporting that unknown persons from fictitious accounts contacted them via messengers and social networks, who agitated them to commit arson of cars of military personnel, buildings of state bodies and local authorities, etc. This was announced by the head of the juvenile prevention of the National Police, Vasyl Bohdan, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Thanks to systematic work, we are currently observing not only a decrease in the facts of child involvement, but also a steady trend towards an increase in the number of appeals from them about recruitment attempts. To date, almost 50 children have contacted the National Police on this matter, reporting that unknown persons from fictitious accounts contacted them via messengers and social networks, who agitated them to commit arson of cars of military personnel, buildings of state bodies and local self-government, civil and critical infrastructure facilities, as well as the collection of various information, for which they were promised a monetary reward - said Bohdan.

He noted that the peak of recruitment of children by Russians occurred in the spring of 2024.

According to him, as a reward, the Russians offer teenagers money with crediting to a bank card, or replenishment of a crypto wallet.

At first, it's something simple. For example, collecting some simple information about the location of military facilities, critical infrastructure, or posting leaflets that discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine, or have elements of propaganda, narratives of the aggressor country. Then they can offer already difficult tasks - installing surveillance cameras, committing arson, damaging property and organizing sabotage, terrorist acts - added Bohdan.

Addition

On the eve, the Security Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region reported that the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police rewarded young men from Kryvyi Rih, who informed law enforcement officers about attempts to recruit them by the FSB.

The awarding of the young men took place within the framework of the All-Ukrainian information campaign "Expose" the FSB officer". We are talking about two residents of Kryvyi Rih aged 14 and 17, whom the occupiers tried to recruit to commit sabotage in the region.

On the order of the FSB, minors had to set fire to official cars of the Defense Forces in exchange for "easy money" from the aggressor country. They received such "proposals" separately in messengers and social networks from representatives of the FSB. At the same time, Russian special services sent the young men detailed instructions for committing arson using flammable mixtures. However, the teenagers did not succumb to the FSB's provocations and immediately informed the Ukrainian law enforcement officers about it - the statement reads.

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police managed to timely document the subversive activities of the enemy, identify the Russian "customers" and block their intelligence activities.

Let us remind you

