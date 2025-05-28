$41.680.11
Safety lesson: law enforcement officers and Ukrainian boxing legend Usyk told teenagers how not to get "hooked" by Russian special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

The SSU and the National Police conducted an online lesson for schoolchildren about the threats of recruitment by the Russian Federation. Students were told how to recognize the danger and what to do in case of attempts to involve them in sabotage.

Safety lesson: law enforcement officers and Ukrainian boxing legend Usyk told teenagers how not to get "hooked" by Russian special services

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, conducted an all-Ukrainian online lesson for Ukrainian schoolchildren as part of the information campaign "Expose the FSB agent". The event was organized against the backdrop of an increase in cases of Ukrainian youth being involved in committing terrorist attacks against servicemen and police officers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

During the lecture, law enforcement officers told teenagers how not to fall "hooked" by Russian special services, which are massively trying to involve Ukrainian youth in their criminal activities.

Students were given practical advice on how to recognize threats and algorithms of actions in times when it turns out that Russia is trying to recruit them to commit arson, sabotage and terrorist attacks.

This online lesson is needed primarily to protect you. It is not in the school curriculum, but it is vital. Not only your life, but also the lives of those around you may depend on it. Our goal is for as many young people as possible to learn how to protect themselves from attempts to be recruited and not to be intimidated or bribed

- said SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtyarenko.

Recruitment of teenagers by Russians: almost 50 children turned to the police21.05.25, 15:15 • 3064 views

He called on schoolchildren to immediately report attempts to be recruited to law enforcement. This should be done, in particular, through the SBU chat bot "Expose the FSB agent". With its help, you can send the phone number or nickname of the person who was склоняла to the crime, and other details that will help prevent the intelligence and subversive activities of the Russian special services in Ukraine. The Security Service carefully checks and processes the data received through the chat bot.

Occupants recruit children through graffiti and leaflets: details of the scheme18.04.25, 04:58 • 5586 views

National Police spokeswoman Yulia Hirdvilis noted that juvenile prevention officers of the National Police, together with the SBU, have been conducting a campaign for several months to inform children about the danger of recruitment by enemy special services.

There are more than 12,000 schools in Ukraine, and we conduct such classes both online and offline. We encourage children to tell their friends and acquaintances about what they heard in such classes, so that they do not become a tool of hybrid warfare. After all, informed means armed

 – she said.

The enemy is recruiting Ukrainian children for sabotage through a network of bots04.04.25, 19:05 • 12583 views

At the beginning of the online lesson, world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk addressed the youth, urging schoolchildren to be vigilant and remain true to themselves and their homeland.

Today, Russian special services want to harm Ukraine with your hands. Do not be fooled by their tricks. Do not allow yourself to be turned into a weapon against your homeland. Being cool means having a head on your shoulders

 – said the Ukrainian champion.

He advised young people to inform their parents, teachers, contact the SBU and the police if strangers on social networks offer to commit arson or transfer an unknown package for money.

Trying to eliminate a recruited agent "in the dark": the FSB is changing the tactics of its terrorist attacks in Ukraine – SBU04.04.25, 15:35 • 10093 views

Let us remind you

Since 2024, the SBU and the National Police have detained more than 600 people who, on the instructions of the Russian Federation, were engaged in arson, sabotage and terrorist attacks in Ukraine. Instead of "easy money", the defendants received a suspicion from the SBU and the prospect of a long prison sentence.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

