Occupants recruit children through graffiti and leaflets: details of the scheme

Russian special services are massively recruiting teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories and border regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, it starts with "simple tasks" - drawing graffiti or posting leaflets.

Then - blackmail and involvement in crimes: arson, data collection, sabotage - the message says.

The Center of National Resistance explained how the scheme works:

▪️ Anonymous accounts in Telegram

▪️ Promises of money "for tasks"

▪️ Blackmail: "you've already done something - now keep working"

▪️ Involvement in actions against Ukraine

It is noted that the most vulnerable are students in grades 7-9. Among the signs of risk: money/gadgets suddenly appeared; interest in infrastructure facilities; strange behavior, constantly in Telegram.

"What parents and teachers can do: talk to children about online threats - from grade 5; teach them to recognize fakes and manipulations; pay attention to changes in behavior," the CNS added.

Let us remind you

Russia has intensified propaganda in schools in the occupied territories. Children are told that the Ukrainian language and symbols are "extremism", which is punishable.

In the occupied Donetsk region, children are being militarized and prepared for the role of executioners - CNS