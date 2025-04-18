$41.220.04
Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread
05:00 AM • 18893 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 34931 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 101270 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 74292 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 81272 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 79074 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 64102 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 54334 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 56243 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58465 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from "gray" Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

Occupants recruit children through graffiti and leaflets: details of the scheme

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2996 views

Russian special services are recruiting Ukrainian teenagers through Telegram, promising money for simple tasks, and then blackmailing them. The most vulnerable are students in grades 7-9, parents should be vigilant.

Occupants recruit children through graffiti and leaflets: details of the scheme

Russian special services are massively recruiting teenagers in the temporarily occupied territories and border regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

According to the CNS, it starts with "simple tasks" - drawing graffiti or posting leaflets.

Then - blackmail and involvement in crimes: arson, data collection, sabotage

- the message says.

The Center of National Resistance explained how the scheme works:

▪️ Anonymous accounts in Telegram

▪️ Promises of money "for tasks"

▪️ Blackmail: "you've already done something - now keep working"

▪️ Involvement in actions against Ukraine

It is noted that the most vulnerable are students in grades 7-9. Among the signs of risk: money/gadgets suddenly appeared; interest in infrastructure facilities; strange behavior, constantly in Telegram.

"What parents and teachers can do: talk to children about online threats - from grade 5; teach them to recognize fakes and manipulations; pay attention to changes in behavior," the CNS added.

Let us remind you

Russia has intensified propaganda in schools in the occupied territories. Children are told that the Ukrainian language and symbols are "extremism", which is punishable.

In the occupied Donetsk region, children are being militarized and prepared for the role of executioners - CNS14.04.25, 06:34 • 4403 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Ukraine
