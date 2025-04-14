In the occupied Donetsk region, children are being militarized and prepared for the role of executioners - CNS

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16229 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14288 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19561 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28974 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61676 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58074 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33654 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59522 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106631 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165977 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16248 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49651 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61698 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58094 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165989 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22055 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20756 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22424 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24376 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27007 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

In the occupied Donetsk region, children are being militarized and prepared for the role of executioners - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4348 views

In Donetsk, schoolchildren are taken to exhibitions with weapons and sledgehammers that were used to kill people. This is propaganda of violence and recruitment of future criminals for the war.

In the occupied Donetsk region, children are being militarized and prepared for the role of executioners - CNS

In temporarily occupied Donetsk, Ukrainian children are being militarized and "molded" into executioners. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

Details

There, they cite the recent trip of Donetsk schoolchildren to an exhibition at the local history museum as an example.

Instead of history - weapons, body armor of the Russian Guard and... a sledgehammer. The one with which people from the "Wagner" PMC were killed was called the "Hammer of Thor" here - and given to children

- the message says.

The CNS believes that this is not an "entertainment event", but direct propaganda of violence, an attempt to romanticize aggression and recruit future perpetrators of crimes.

This is how Russia "educates" a new generation - not citizens, but obedient soldiers of the regime

- noted in the CNS.

They stressed that the militarization of children is a war crime, and everyone involved will be identified and held accountable.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Russians introduced mandatory military training for all high school students. It is impossible to get a certificate without completing the course. This applies to both boys and girls.

Militarization of youth is gaining momentum in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, - National Resistance Center11.04.25, 23:03 • 15062 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Donetsk
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79