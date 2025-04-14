In temporarily occupied Donetsk, Ukrainian children are being militarized and "molded" into executioners. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), reports UNN.

There, they cite the recent trip of Donetsk schoolchildren to an exhibition at the local history museum as an example.

Instead of history - weapons, body armor of the Russian Guard and... a sledgehammer. The one with which people from the "Wagner" PMC were killed was called the "Hammer of Thor" here - and given to children - the message says.

The CNS believes that this is not an "entertainment event", but direct propaganda of violence, an attempt to romanticize aggression and recruit future perpetrators of crimes.

This is how Russia "educates" a new generation - not citizens, but obedient soldiers of the regime - noted in the CNS.

They stressed that the militarization of children is a war crime, and everyone involved will be identified and held accountable.

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Russians introduced mandatory military training for all high school students. It is impossible to get a certificate without completing the course. This applies to both boys and girls.

Militarization of youth is gaining momentum in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia, - National Resistance Center