Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Kyiv • UNN
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the pharmaceutical plants "Darnitsa", "Farmak" and "Arterium". Investigative actions are taking place within the framework of a criminal proceeding regarding public procurement.
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches on the territory of several pharmaceutical enterprises on Friday. This was reported in a comment to UNN by the press service of the Kyiv Police.
"We confirm that a number of searches are currently underway on the territory of several enterprises", the police said.
The law enforcement officers promise to publish detailed information after the completion of all investigative actions.
According to UNN, searches are taking place on the territory of the pharmaceutical plants "Darnitsa", "Farmak" and "Arterium" as part of a criminal proceeding regarding their participation in public procurement.