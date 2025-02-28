ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 12299 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 34564 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 23590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104826 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88491 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111158 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116424 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145543 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115068 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169179 views

The aggressor is attacking: which regions are under threat

February 27, 11:53 PM • 22224 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 43415 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 69458 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101956 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 32660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 34564 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104826 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145543 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136605 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 169179 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 12292 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130984 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132965 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161603 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141077 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15517 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1060 occupants. They also destroyed 13 tanks, 17 infantry fighting vehicles, 54 artillery systems and 172 UAVs.

The aggressor lost 1060 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the enemy forces for the period from 24.02.22 to 28.02.25:

- Personnel: 874 560 (+1060).

- Tanks: 10222 (+13).

- Armored combat vehicles: 21234 (+17).

- Artillery systems: 23847 (+54).

- RSVP: 1303 (+1).

- Air defense means: 1087.

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 27274 (+172).

- Cruise missiles: 3085.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 38994 (+126).

- Special equipment: 3763 (+4).

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence, it became necessary to adjust some items of total enemy losses - personnel, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, cruise missiles, vehicles and special equipment. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual

- the statement said.

118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff27.02.25, 23:22 • 19098 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

