General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

The aggressor lost 1060 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the enemy forces for the period from 24.02.22 to 28.02.25:

- Personnel: 874 560 (+1060).

- Tanks: 10222 (+13).

- Armored combat vehicles: 21234 (+17).

- Artillery systems: 23847 (+54).

- RSVP: 1303 (+1).

- Air defense means: 1087.

- Airplanes: 370.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 27274 (+172).

- Cruise missiles: 3085.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 38994 (+126).

- Special equipment: 3763 (+4).

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence, it became necessary to adjust some items of total enemy losses - personnel, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, MLRS, air defense systems, cruise missiles, vehicles and special equipment. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual - the statement said.

