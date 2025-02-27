ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff

118 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants are most actively attacking the Ukrainian Armed Forces - General Staff

There were 118 combat engagements in the frontline, with the largest number of attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - 43 attempts to break through.

Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy continues to intensively attack the defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, terrorists attacked 4 times in the direction of Vovchansk and Kindrashivka.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 6 times, trying to advance in the directions of Yampolivka, Torske, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodyazi.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in the Northern sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attempts to advance near Vasyukivka and Predtechyno.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants stormed the areas of Krymske and Toretsk 11 times.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor carried out 43 attacks in the areas of Berezivka, Myrne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and Bohdanivka, 12 attacks are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Novopil and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipol sector, enemy forces attacked 6 times in the vicinity of Charivne. At the same time, the enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Zaliznychne, Gulyaypole and Mali Shcherbaki. 

In the Orikhivsk sector, terrorists attacked 9 times in the areas of Novodarivka, Stepove, Pyatikhatky and Kamianske.

110 battles in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest - map from the General Staff27.02.25, 08:23 • 27236 views

