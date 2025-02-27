110 battles in 24 hours: where the frontline is the hottest - map from the General Staff

110 battles took place on the frontline over the day, the most intense - in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a morning report, showing a map of combat operations, UNN reports.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 110 combat engagements were registered over the past day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 4 missile strikes (4 rockets) and 81 air strikes, dropping 121 KABs on Ukrainian positions and localities. In addition, it fired about six thousand times, including 109 times from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,557 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one area of personnel concentration, four command posts, an electronic warfare station, an artillery vehicle and one other important enemy object.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried five times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders towards Vovchansk, Stroyivka and Dvorichna.

Five militants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Our troops repelled the enemy's assault near Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

The enemy attacked in the Lyman sector five times. They tried to break into our defense near Kolodyazy, Novolyubivka, Hrekivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky sector, our troops successfully repelled an enemy attack near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked five times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Novomarkove, Vasyukivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 33 aggressor's assault actions towards the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka and Uspenivka.

In the Novopavlivsky sector, the enemy conducted 19 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Shevchenko and Burlatske over the past day.

In the Huliaypilsky sector, our defenders repelled three attacks in the direction of Charyve.

In the Orikhiv sector, occupation forces twice stormed the positions of the Defense Forces in the vicinity of Pyatikhatky.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Prydniprovsky sector yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya sectors.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their operation in the Kursk region. Yesterday, the enemy carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 21 KABs, and fired 463 times, 36 of them from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 invaders' assault actions.

