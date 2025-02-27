Plus 1150 occupants, 69 artillery systems and 8 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 1150 Russian servicemen and destroyed a significant amount of equipment. The occupiers' losses include 8 tanks, 69 artillery systems and 141 UAVs.
Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces eliminated 1150 Russian army servicemen, as well as dozens of weapons and equipment on the Russian-Ukrainian front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/27/25 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 871,850 (+1150) people,
- tanks - 10,209 (+8) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 21,196 (+13) units,
- artillery systems - 23,755 (+69) units,
- MLRS - 1299 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 1086 (+1) units,
- aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 27 102 (+141) units,
- cruise missiles - 3064 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 38,842 (+140) units,
- special equipment - 3760 (+1) units.
