Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces are “almost used to” Kursk region

ukenru
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
09:13 PM • 1585 views

Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 49720 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92808 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116172 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107551 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150855 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120395 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136044 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134022 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127726 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 39440 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120813 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 52558 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 43572 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

February 27, 12:25 PM • 24876 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 116173 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120813 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150855 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193754 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 194090 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123931 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 126071 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155747 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136154 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143605 views
Actual
Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces are “almost used to” Kursk region

Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces are “almost used to” Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45159 views

President Zelensky listened to a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrsky on operations in the Kursk region of Russia. The Ukrainian military has been successfully holding a buffer zone on the aggressor's territory for almost seven months.

The President of Ukraine said that he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, in particular on the operation in Kursk region: the Ukrainian military continues to hold the buffer zone on the territory of Russia. Zelensky said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, it will soon be seven months since Ukrainian soldiers have been holding the buffer zone on the territory of the aggressor.

And soon it will be the seventh month since our guys have been holding a buffer zone in the aggressor's territory, in Russia, and they have almost gotten used to the Kursk region,

- He noted.

Zelensky also thanked all Ukrainian  soldiers in Donetsk region who are repelling attacks and counterattacks. I would especially like to mention the 33rd and 225th assault regiments.

The president also mentioned the 80th separate air assault brigade. He thanked the military for their good results in the Kursk sector.

Recall

On February 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Ukrainian production, including drones. They also analyzed the amount of support coming from each of the partners.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising

Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces are “almost used to” Kursk region | УНН