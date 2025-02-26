Zelensky: Ukrainian Armed Forces are “almost used to” Kursk region

The President of Ukraine said that he had heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrsky, in particular on the operation in Kursk region: the Ukrainian military continues to hold the buffer zone on the territory of Russia. Zelensky said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President, it will soon be seven months since Ukrainian soldiers have been holding the buffer zone on the territory of the aggressor.

And soon it will be the seventh month since our guys have been holding a buffer zone in the aggressor's territory, in Russia, and they have almost gotten used to the Kursk region, - He noted.

Zelensky also thanked all Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk region who are repelling attacks and counterattacks. I would especially like to mention the 33rd and 225th assault regiments.

The president also mentioned the 80th separate air assault brigade. He thanked the military for their good results in the Kursk sector.

Recall

On February 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss Ukrainian production, including drones. They also analyzed the amount of support coming from each of the partners.