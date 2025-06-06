$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 45865 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 100886 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 74091 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 76485 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 78734 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 62201 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 90656 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63985 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50104 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67872 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian attack claimed the lives of three rescuers in Kyiv, about 40 people were injured in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure. Three State Emergency Service rescuers died in Kyiv, and 14 more were injured in the capital and Ternopil region.

Russian attack claimed the lives of three rescuers in Kyiv, about 40 people were injured in Ukraine

Another attack by Russian troops claimed the lives of three rescuers in Kyiv, and 14 more were injured in the capital and in the Ternopil region. In total, 3 people died as a result of the Russian attack tonight, and about 40 more were injured. This was announced on Friday by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, missiles and drones deliberately hit civilian and critical infrastructure. Emergency services - the State Emergency Service and the police - responded to every call for help. Unfortunately, we have losses in the Ministry of Internal Affairs family again. Three rescuers of the State Emergency Service died in Kyiv during the liquidation of the consequences of enemy strikes.

- Klymenko wrote.

The minister indicated that they worked under fire to help people. "Another 9 rescuers were injured. Some are in serious condition, doctors are fighting for their lives," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"Also, 5 rescuers were injured during the extinguishing of a fire in the Ternopil region," Klymenko said.

According to him, everyone is receiving medical assistance.

"In total, 3 people died in Ukraine tonight as a result of the Russian attack, and about 40 more were injured," Klymenko said.

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, there are 5 injured, there is an excess of some harmful substances - RMA06.06.25, 08:19 • 1304 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
