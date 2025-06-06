Russian attack claimed the lives of three rescuers in Kyiv, about 40 people were injured in Ukraine

Another attack by Russian troops claimed the lives of three rescuers in Kyiv, and 14 more were injured in the capital and in the Ternopil region. In total, 3 people died as a result of the Russian attack tonight, and about 40 more were injured. This was announced on Friday by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, missiles and drones deliberately hit civilian and critical infrastructure. Emergency services - the State Emergency Service and the police - responded to every call for help. Unfortunately, we have losses in the Ministry of Internal Affairs family again. Three rescuers of the State Emergency Service died in Kyiv during the liquidation of the consequences of enemy strikes. - Klymenko wrote.

The minister indicated that they worked under fire to help people. "Another 9 rescuers were injured. Some are in serious condition, doctors are fighting for their lives," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

"Also, 5 rescuers were injured during the extinguishing of a fire in the Ternopil region," Klymenko said.

According to him, everyone is receiving medical assistance.

"In total, 3 people died in Ukraine tonight as a result of the Russian attack, and about 40 more were injured," Klymenko said.

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, there are 5 injured, there is an excess of some harmful substances - RMA