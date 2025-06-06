In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, there are 5 injured, there is an excess of some harmful substances - RMA

In Ternopil, due to a combined attack by Russian troops, 5 people are known to have been injured, industrial infrastructure of enterprises was damaged, an excess of the maximum permissible concentration of some harmful substances was established, experts recommend residents to refrain from being on the street, not to open windows, the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Negoda said on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

Liquidation of the consequences of the enemy's combined attack by Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed-type UAVs in the city of Ternopil continues. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged - Negoda wrote.

According to him, 111 rescuers and 26 units of special fire and rescue equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires.

Unfortunately, 5 people were injured. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical assistance - said the head of the Regional State Administration.

The State Institution "Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", according to the head of the Regional State Administration, has taken measurements of atmospheric air at the border of the pollution impact zone of residential development as a result of a fire in Ternopil.

As of 08:00, an excess of the maximum permissible concentration of some harmful substances has been established. Experts recommend Ternopil residents, especially children, to refrain from being on the street. They ask not to open windows - Negoda emphasized.

According to him, atmospheric air measurements are continuing.

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken