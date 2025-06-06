In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, there are 5 injured, there is an excess of some harmful substances - RMA

$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 45859 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 100866 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 74081 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 76477 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 78726 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 62199 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 90653 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63984 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50103 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67871 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Popular news

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

June 5, 08:32 PM • 24520 views

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

June 5, 09:55 PM • 22077 views

Massive attack on Kyiv: there are casualties, a high-rise building was hit, debris fell in various areas

June 5, 10:50 PM • 14581 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

01:00 AM • 26308 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

02:52 AM • 33599 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 59055 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 145180 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 154138 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 212449 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 252928 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 106752 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 72115 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 116042 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 340971 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 182090 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, there are 5 injured, there is an excess of some harmful substances - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

In Ternopil, infrastructure was damaged as a result of a combined attack, 5 people were injured. An excess concentration of harmful substances has been established, residents are advised not to go outside.

In Ternopil, after the Russian attack, there are 5 injured, there is an excess of some harmful substances - RMA

In Ternopil, due to a combined attack by Russian troops, 5 people are known to have been injured, industrial infrastructure of enterprises was damaged, an excess of the maximum permissible concentration of some harmful substances was established, experts recommend residents to refrain from being on the street, not to open windows, the head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration Vyacheslav Negoda said on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

Liquidation of the consequences of the enemy's combined attack by Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed-type UAVs in the city of Ternopil continues. According to preliminary information, the industrial infrastructure of local enterprises was damaged

- Negoda wrote.

According to him, 111 rescuers and 26 units of special fire and rescue equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires.

Unfortunately, 5 people were injured. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical assistance

- said the head of the Regional State Administration.

The State Institution "Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine", according to the head of the Regional State Administration, has taken measurements of atmospheric air at the border of the pollution impact zone of residential development as a result of a fire in Ternopil.

As of 08:00, an excess of the maximum permissible concentration of some harmful substances has been established. Experts recommend Ternopil residents, especially children, to refrain from being on the street. They ask not to open windows

- Negoda emphasized.

According to him, atmospheric air measurements are continuing.

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken06.06.25, 06:23 • 9080 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Kalibr (missile family)
Shahed-136
