Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123150 views

Near the Polish city of Mędzyzdroje, animal rights activists rescued a 7-meter humpback whale that had become entangled in fishing nets. The rescue operation was successful thanks to the animal's calm behavior and the coordinated work of the services.

Humpback whales are extremely rare in the Baltic Sea. A recent journey of a marine mammal near the German and Polish borders ended in a fishing net. But representatives of the animal protection organization came to the rescue.

Transmits UNN with reference to PAP and Spiegel.

A rare case of a humpback whale swimming in the Baltic Sea ended up in a fishing net - but fortunately, animal rights activists quickly came to the rescue.

A photo of the huge marine mammal was posted on social media on Wednesday by Sebastian Kluska, director of the Marine Search and Rescue Service.

Image

According to media reports, a young cetacean, about 7 meters long, got tangled in nets near a fishing base in Mędzyzdroje (a city in northwestern Poland, on the island of Wolin above the Baltic Sea).

How the actions to save the whale took place

The marine mammal was spotted on Wednesday morning. The rescue operation was carried out by the Marine Search and Rescue Service, the Maritime Administration in Szczecin, WOPR, PSP, the Border Guard and employees of the Volyn National Park.

Bubble fish and amphibian mouse: scientists discover 27 new species in the Amazon20.12.24, 15:39 • 98531 view

The rescuer sailed very close to the trapped animal in a small boat.

The whale behaved relatively calmly

- said Agnieszka Wielkowicz from the WWF in Poland. 

After we attached him firmly to a large motorboat, he freed himself from part of the cable. As soon as he started kicking, he managed to break free and started swimming. But he was still in the net.  - Piotr Goliona from WOPR Międzyzdroje explained to PAP.

When the rescuers tried to remove the nets for the second time, the whale probably realized that they were coming to its aid - "something like cooperation" could be observed in the animal, the rescuers said.

For reference

The humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) is a species of cetacean suborder of the mustachian whales. Its weight can exceed 40 tons, and its body length reaches 17 m (males) and 19 m (females). The name of the humpback whale is associated with its huge pectoral fins, which can be up to 4 m long. In the North Atlantic, the main food of the humpback whale is krill (a planktonic crustacean) and small fish species.

The history of the appearance of humpback whales in the waters of the Baltic Sea

As for the previous sightings of the marine mammal, in 2006 a humpback whale over 10 meters long was spotted in the Gulf of Gdansk feeding on a sprat shoal. This species of whale was also spotted off the coast of Poland in the 1970s.

Whales are very rare in the waters of the Baltic Sea, as the sea is relatively small and offers little food for animals of this size. In recent years, single individuals of minke and sei whales have been observed, and other whale species have been sighted,

- says the head of the Institute of Biology at the University of Szczecin, Prof. Robert Czerniavski.

According to ecologists, the humpback whale, which was rescued from a fishing net, will now be monitored. Animal rights activists hope that it will find its way back to the North Sea.

Rare turtle rescued 8000 kilometers from its home14.11.24, 15:51 • 103042 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
baltic-seaBaltic Sea
germanyGermany
polandPoland

