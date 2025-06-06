Traffic on the Kerch Bridge is closed: there is a threat of the use of naval drones
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic on the Kerch Bridge has been closed for more than 40 minutes. Russian monitoring channels report a threat of the use of naval drones in the Kerch area.
