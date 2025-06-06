Traffic on the Kerch Bridge is closed: there is a threat of the use of naval drones

Traffic on the Kerch Bridge has been blocked for more than 40 minutes. According to Telegram channels controlled by the Russian authorities, there is a threat of the use of naval drones, reports UNN.

Traffic has been blocked on the Kerch Bridge for more than 40 minutes - the message says.

According to Russian monitoring channels, there is a danger of the use of naval drones in the area of Kerch and the bridge.

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video