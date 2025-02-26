Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds was spotted in New York City on Tuesday morning, just days after a sensational report that he was seeking support from his Hollywood peers.

This is reported by the Daily Mail, by UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the 48-year-old actor went out alone, without taking off his sunglasses, which only fueled rumors about his involvement in the scandal surrounding the movie Leave Me If You Love, directed by Justin Baldoni.

In a shocking Hollywood Reporter article on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama Leave Me If You Love, sources claim that Ryan has been “extremely active” in the past few weeks, trying to “garner maximum support” among his Hollywood colleagues.

After the first article was published in The New York Times, Justin, 41, was expelled from WME, the agency that also represents Ryan and Blake. His production company Wayfarer, which Baldoni co-founded with Steve Sarowitz, also terminated its cooperation with him.

Recently, Lively and Reynolds appeared together on the anniversary show SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which caused a strong reaction from fans. During the broadcast, Reynolds made a joke about the scandal, causing mixed comments.

During the broadcast, Reynolds made fun of their scandal with Baldoni in a sketch with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Reynolds stood up from the audience next to Lively and said: “I have a question.

He was asked: “Oh, Ryan Reynolds, how are you?” to which he replied: “Great - what have you heard?” - alluding to months of headlines about production problems with the summer hit Leave Me If You Love.

Social media users suggested that the couple was trying to regain public sympathy by using their popularity and humor.

Do they really think they can fool us into believing that it's all a big joke to them, and that they are above the catastrophic history that is taking shape around them? - wrote one of the users.

Recall

The lawyer of American actor Justin Baldoni, Brian Friedman, has hinted at the serious financial pressure that his client's ongoing legal case with actress Blake Lively is putting on his career. According to him, Baldoni has lost a significant number of professional opportunities, but he did not disclose any details.