Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 45708 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88926 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115067 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107039 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150043 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120281 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135978 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134006 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26530 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 35488 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119851 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48798 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 39423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119851 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150043 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193252 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193601 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123742 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125895 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155590 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136022 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143477 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 154188 views

Ryan Reynolds was spotted on the streets of New York wearing sunglasses after scandalous reports about his attempts to gain support in Hollywood. The actor recently joked about the situation during the SNL50 show.

Ryan Reynolds was spotted in New York City on Tuesday morning, just days after a sensational report that he was seeking support from his Hollywood peers.

This is reported by the Daily Mail, by UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the 48-year-old actor went out alone, without taking off his sunglasses, which only fueled rumors about his involvement in the scandal surrounding the movie Leave Me If You Love, directed by Justin Baldoni.

In a shocking Hollywood Reporter article on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni drama Leave Me If You Love, sources claim that Ryan has been “extremely active” in the past few weeks, trying to “garner maximum support” among his Hollywood colleagues.

After the first article was published in The New York Times, Justin, 41, was expelled from WME, the agency that also represents Ryan and Blake. His production company Wayfarer, which Baldoni co-founded with Steve Sarowitz, also terminated its cooperation with him.

Taylor Swift “pauses” her friendship with Blake Lively: what's going on29.01.25, 18:44 • 113684 views

Recently, Lively and Reynolds appeared together on the anniversary show SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which caused a strong reaction from fans. During the broadcast, Reynolds made a joke about the scandal, causing mixed comments.

Image

During the broadcast, Reynolds made fun of their scandal with Baldoni in a sketch with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. 

Reynolds stood up from the audience next to Lively and said: “I have a question.

He was asked: “Oh, Ryan Reynolds, how are you?” to which he replied: “Great - what have you heard?” - alluding to months of headlines about production problems with the summer hit Leave Me If You Love.

Social media users suggested that the couple was trying to regain public sympathy by using their popularity and humor. 

Do they really think they can fool us into believing that it's all a big joke to them, and that they are above the catastrophic history that is taking shape around them?

- wrote one of the users.

Recall

 The lawyer of American actor Justin Baldoni, Brian Friedman, has hinted at the serious financial pressure that his client's ongoing legal case with actress Blake Lively is putting on his career. According to him, Baldoni has lost a significant number of professional opportunities, but he did not disclose any details. 

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
new-york-cityNew York City

