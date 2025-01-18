For the first time in modern times, a European bird species is recognized as extinct

The migratory bird, the slender-billed culon (or slender-billed krone), has probably disappeared forever. Zeit writes about it, UNN reports.

According to the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (Nabu), the thin-billed cullion is extinct. According to the nature conservation organization, this is the first case of extinction of a bird species on the European continent since the beginning of modern times. The modern era began in the late 15th century.

Now the species is “irretrievably lost”. Conservationists called the disappearance of the migratory bird “a sad milestone in the history of species extinction.

The slender-billed wader was already considered endangered due to its rarity. It was originally native to Russia and Kazakhstan, where its breeding grounds were located.

In winter, it flew west, crossed Central Europe, and spent the winter in the Mediterranean. In the 19th century, the bird was still regularly observed in Europe.

