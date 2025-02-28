Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that on March 2, he would meet with 18 countries to discuss further Ukraine and security. He said this during a press conference at the White House, reports UNN.

“I have a meeting with 18 countries on Sunday to discuss further. And, of course, we are talking very intensively with our French colleagues, but also with other countries. Because, as I said, it's very important that European countries, including the United Kingdom, do more in the defense sector for the security of Europe. And the United Kingdom is ready to do that. We are also talking to different countries,” Starmer said.

He also stated that the United Kingdom would play a full role in securing a deal with Ukraine if it is concluded.

Recall

Starmer said that Britain is ready to provide military support to Ukraine.

Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer