Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the country is ready to provide military support to Ukraine as part of a peace agreement. He said this during a press conference at the White House, reports UNN.

Details

“I am working closely with European leaders and I am clear: Britain stands ready to send troops and aircraft to support the agreement, working together with our allies, because this is the only way to lasting peace,” he said.

The British Prime Minister said they must do the right thing and win peace. According to him, there can be no peace that rewards the aggressor, and history should be on the side of the peacemaker, not the invader.

Starmer also noted that a peaceful settlement would be a cause for celebration in both the United States and Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump says he does not expect Russia to invade Ukraine again after the peace deal is signed.

