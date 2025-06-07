SBU showed a unique video of the FPV drone strike on the Tu-22M3 at the "Belaya" airfield

The Security Service of Ukraine has released a new exclusive video from its special operation "Pavutyna", UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

The recording captures the full path of one of the SBU's FPV drones from the moment it starts from the roof of a modular building to the destruction of the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the "Belaya" airfield.

In particular, the video shows how the drone flies a considerable distance and freely flies into the territory of the airfield, from which smoke is already rising from previously hit aircraft.

Recall

The SBU launched such strikes on 4 military airfields of the Rashists at once: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". The strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

This operation was directly supervised by the Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky.

The estimated cost of equipment hit as a result of the Security Service's special operation "Pavutyna" exceeds 7 billion US dollars.

The total losses of the enemy's aviation are 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160" aircraft, as well as "An-12" and "Il-78".

