Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies
12:58 PM • 11413 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 18553 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 18279 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 90558 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 103009 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 135136 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 92472 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 190780 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 110195 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 138775 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

SBU showed a unique video of the FPV drone strike on the Tu-22M3 at the "Belaya" airfield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1914 views

The SBU has released a video of the "Spiderweb" special operation, where an FPV drone hits a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber. The cost of the damaged equipment exceeds $7 billion.

SBU showed a unique video of the FPV drone strike on the Tu-22M3 at the "Belaya" airfield

The Security Service of Ukraine has released a new exclusive video from its special operation "Pavutyna", UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

The recording captures the full path of one of the SBU's FPV drones from the moment it starts from the roof of a modular building to the destruction of the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the "Belaya" airfield.

In particular, the video shows how the drone flies a considerable distance and freely flies into the territory of the airfield, from which smoke is already rising from previously hit aircraft.

Operation "Web": damaged and destroyed russian bombers at the "belaya" airbase - fresh satellite data04.06.25, 15:54 • 1970 views

Recall

The SBU launched such strikes on 4 military airfields of the Rashists at once: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". The strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

This operation was directly supervised by the Head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenskyy: Russian truck drivers were unaware of their role in Operation "Spiderweb"07.06.25, 11:00 • 2696 views

The estimated cost of equipment hit as a result of the Security Service's special operation "Pavutyna" exceeds 7 billion US dollars.

The total losses of the enemy's aviation are 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160" aircraft, as well as "An-12" and "Il-78".

Special Operation "Spiderweb": Russia will need years to replace lost bombers - Reuters07.06.25, 14:55 • 2102 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Il-78
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
