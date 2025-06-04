Operation "Web": damaged and destroyed russian bombers at the "belaya" airbase - fresh satellite data

New Planet Labs satellite images of the Russian airbase "belaya" in the Irkutsk region show the results of the Ukrainian drone raid. The airfield was attacked on June 1. Photos show damage to at least seven strategic bombers. Among them are three Tu-95s and four Tu-22s. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Details

Planet Labs images were published by the Radio Svoboda project "Schemes". The satellite recorded, in particular, damage to seven strategic bombers. The photos also show the consequences of fires.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the attacks on five airbases. However, they claim that the raids on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions were allegedly unsuccessful. And in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, they led to the ignition of "several units of aviation equipment."

This is how Operation "Web" began: SSU shares exclusive footage

Let us remind you

Following the results of the "Spiderweb" special operation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation. Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.