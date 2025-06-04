$41.640.02
The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky
01:08 PM • 4596 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 11601 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 10397 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 15391 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 27575 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 34337 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36270 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 82876 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 39399 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 43101 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

Operation "Web": damaged and destroyed russian bombers at the "belaya" airbase - fresh satellite data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Satellite images recorded damage at the russian "belaya" airbase after the drone raid on June 1. It is about three Tu-95s and four Tu-22s, there are consequences of fires.

Operation "Web": damaged and destroyed russian bombers at the "belaya" airbase - fresh satellite data

New Planet Labs satellite images of the Russian airbase "belaya" in the Irkutsk region show the results of the Ukrainian drone raid. The airfield was attacked on June 1. Photos show damage to at least seven strategic bombers. Among them are three Tu-95s and four Tu-22s. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Details

Planet Labs images were published by the Radio Svoboda project "Schemes". The satellite recorded, in particular, damage to seven strategic bombers. The photos also show the consequences of fires.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the attacks on five airbases. However, they claim that the raids on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions were allegedly unsuccessful. And in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions, they led to the ignition of "several units of aviation equipment."

This is how Operation "Web" began: SSU shares exclusive footage 04.06.25, 13:26 • 7308 views

Let us remind you

Following the results of the "Spiderweb" special operation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation. Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
