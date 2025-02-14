A couple of guanacos in love gave birth to a fluffy baby in the Kyiv Zoo

A fluffy baby was born in Kyiv Zoo to a couple of guanacos Raquel and Ricardo. The boy was named Sancho.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Zoo.

We have good news from a couple of our guanacos Raquel and Ricardo - a wonderful fluffy baby was born. It is a funny boy named Sancho. The baby eats exclusively his mother's milk and is rapidly gaining weight. So from his initial 8 kg in 3 weeks he has already eaten 5 milk pounds - shared their joy at the zoo.

Sancho is actively interested in the world around him and even tried green twigs after his parents, but decided not to change his dairy diet for now.

The zoo notes that both parents control their cubs every second, taking care of their every move. At night, Raquel and Ricardo still sleep on the soft hay, tenderly cuddling each other. But now they put their little son between them.

