Kellogg: I'm taking 180 days to make sure that all sides of the war are involved in the negotiations

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 8021 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 51431 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 75373 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106386 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76762 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117810 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101133 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153617 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89598 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 57069 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 25097 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 86477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46453 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117814 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153621 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144244 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176576 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 46453 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 86477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134372 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136272 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164512 views
Actual
Kellogg: I'm taking 180 days to make sure that all sides of the war are involved in the negotiations

Kellogg: I'm taking 180 days to make sure that all sides of the war are involved in the negotiations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 170181 views

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg has announced a plan to engage all sides in negotiations on the war within 180 days. Next week, he will visit Ukraine to promote the goal of ending the war and “peace by force.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine should be stopped as soon as possible, so he emphasized that he would take 180 days to ensure that all parties are involved in the negotiations. Kellogg said this during a speech at the Ukrainian Lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine's losses are three times higher than the US losses in Korea and Vietnam. This is almost the level of World War II. President Trump says that this must stop, there must be a lasting peace. We need to stop this, but we need to ensure Ukrainian sovereignty, so that Ukraine is protected in its rights. An important process is communication with European allies, what role they will play. We cannot do it alone. We cannot exclude Ukraine, neither President Zelensky, nor anyone. (...) The question is, when will it end? In a year, for example? No, we are saying that it should be faster," Kellogg said.

He noted that it should be understood that there are two separate directions in the context of peace talks: Ukrainian and Russian.

I am publicly taking 180 days to make sure that all parties are involved in the negotiations. I will visit Ukraine next week. We are not going to exclude anyone. Neither Ukraine nor Russia, but this does not mean that we exclude our allies

- Kellogg added.

Recall

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine on February 13-22. He will promote, among other things, the US president's goal of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensuring "peace by force.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
belgiumBelgium
germanyGermany
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising