Kellogg: I'm taking 180 days to make sure that all sides of the war are involved in the negotiations

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, said that the war in Ukraine should be stopped as soon as possible, so he emphasized that he would take 180 days to ensure that all parties are involved in the negotiations. Kellogg said this during a speech at the Ukrainian Lunch on the occasion of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

"Ukraine's losses are three times higher than the US losses in Korea and Vietnam. This is almost the level of World War II. President Trump says that this must stop, there must be a lasting peace. We need to stop this, but we need to ensure Ukrainian sovereignty, so that Ukraine is protected in its rights. An important process is communication with European allies, what role they will play. We cannot do it alone. We cannot exclude Ukraine, neither President Zelensky, nor anyone. (...) The question is, when will it end? In a year, for example? No, we are saying that it should be faster," Kellogg said.

He noted that it should be understood that there are two separate directions in the context of peace talks: Ukrainian and Russian.

I am publicly taking 180 days to make sure that all parties are involved in the negotiations. I will visit Ukraine next week. We are not going to exclude anyone. Neither Ukraine nor Russia, but this does not mean that we exclude our allies - Kellogg added.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine on February 13-22. He will promote, among other things, the US president's goal of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and ensuring "peace by force.