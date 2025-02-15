Loneliness Day and International Green Walls Day: what else is celebrated on February 15

On February 15, the world celebrates the International Green Walls Day, which is dedicated to promoting and raising awareness of the benefits of living walls, green facades and vertical gardens, UNN writes.

The idea of this day is to popularize the practice of creating vertical gardens in megacities. This holiday was first celebrated on the initiative of environmentalists who called on the urbanized world to look for new ways to preserve nature.

This holiday was established in honor of the birthday of Stanley Hart White, a landscape architect who patented the first living wall in 1938.

A unique sports holiday - Esports Day - is celebrated in Ukraine on February 15.

This date has become symbolic for many gamers and professional esports players, as esports has long since become a separate industry with its own championships, teams, and fans.

Esports has been actively developing in Ukraine since the early 2000s, and today our players are among the world's best teams.

This day is a great opportunity to honor those who make the country famous in this field with their talent and perseverance.

Every year on February 15, the world celebrates Hippo Day , one of the largest mammals inhabiting African rivers. This holiday is intended to draw attention to the problem of hippo extinction due to poaching and the reduction of natural habitats.

Traditionally, on this day, zoological parks and environmental organizations hold thematic events, lectures and educational programs to raise awareness of the importance of preserving these unique animals.

On February 15, the world community celebrates the International Day of Angelman Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and child development.

This day was created to support patients, their families, and researchers who are looking for a cure.

This day was first celebrated in the United States, and later the initiative spread to the rest of the world.

The symbol of support is a butterfly - it represents the lightness that families strive to achieve in the fight against the disease.

Every year on February 15, the Bachelor Lifestyle Awareness Day is held, dedicated to those who consciously choose to live without marriage.

This holiday emphasizes that being single is also a choice that deserves respect.

This day was first celebrated in the United States as an alternative to Valentine's Day.

Over time, it has gained popularity in Europe as well, as it reminds us that personal happiness is not always linked to romantic relationships.

Since 2009, European Perioperative Nursing Day has been celebrated in Europe on February 15. This holiday honors professionals who ensure the safety and comfort of patients during surgical interventions.

This day was initiated by the European Association of Nurses. Over the years, the holiday has helped to draw attention to the important role that these professionals play in modern medicine.

On February 15, the world also celebrates Singles' Day, a holiday for those who value time alone with themselves.

This day provides an opportunity to rethink the attitude to loneliness and see it as a source of inner development.

The holiday emerged as a kind of response to the commercialized Valentine's Day and has become popular among people who want to remind society that the value of a person is not determined by having a partner.

February 15 is the date when the world celebrates Computer Day.

Modern computers have become an integral part of our lives, changing the way we work, study, and communicate.

The history of the holiday dates back to 1946, when the first electronic computer ENIAC was introduced in the United States. Since then, computer technology has made huge leaps and bounds, and this day is a great opportunity to celebrate its impact on the world.

On February 15, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of St. Onesimus, who was a disciple of the Apostle Paul. It is believed that Onesimus preached Christianity in different countries and was martyred for his faith.

This day has been celebrated in Ukraine since the days of Kievan Rus. Believers turn to the saint with requests for help and intercession in difficult life circumstances.