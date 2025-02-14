The White House “congratulated” illegal immigrants on Valentine's Day in an original way
Kyiv • UNN
The White House's official account on social networking site X originally congratulated its followers on Valentine's Day by posting a photo of US President Donald Trump and US Border Patrol Director Thomas Homan, with the caption "come to us illegally and we will deport you," UNN writes.
Happy Valentine's Day. Roses are red, violets are blue. Come to us illegally and we will deport you
Addendum
The United States detained 538 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds of people in a major operation at the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency.
US President Donald Trump saidthat he will not deport British Prince Harry, despite questions about his legal stay in the country. According to the American leader, "Harry has enough problems with his wife.