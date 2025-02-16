Zelensky reveals how many Ukrainian soldiers died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 23426 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 64759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 88641 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109862 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85842 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120213 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101689 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113141 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116786 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155245 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100066 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 69074 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 39054 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100314 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63025 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120214 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155246 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145739 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177998 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 63025 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100315 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134882 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136787 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164949 views
Zelensky reveals how many Ukrainian soldiers died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 143392 views

The President of Ukraine has revealed the losses of the Armed Forces in the war with Russia. According to him, 46,000 soldiers were killed, about 380,000 were wounded, and tens of thousands went missing.

In the Russian-Ukrainian war, 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and about 380,000 were wounded. In addition, tens of thousands of soldiers went missing or were taken prisoner.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with NBC , UNN reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the number of Ukrainian servicemen who died in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

46 thousand soldiers killed, 380 thousand wounded. There are tens of thousands more who are missing or in captivity

Zelensky noted that the exact number of casualties could not be named, as those who went missing may actually be dead.

Image

Recall

UNN previously reported: Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan that Russia lost about 350,000 soldiersand Ukraine lost 45,100 defenders.

Trump seeks a complete end to the war in Ukraine, not a pause: US Secretary of State does not rule out a phased approach14.02.25, 08:58 • 35583 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

