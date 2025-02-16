Zelensky reveals how many Ukrainian soldiers died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression

In the Russian-Ukrainian war, 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and about 380,000 were wounded. In addition, tens of thousands of soldiers went missing or were taken prisoner.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with NBC , UNN reports.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the number of Ukrainian servicemen who died in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

46 thousand soldiers killed, 380 thousand wounded. There are tens of thousands more who are missing or in captivity - said the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that the exact number of casualties could not be named, as those who went missing may actually be dead.

Recall

UNN previously reported: Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan that Russia lost about 350,000 soldiersand Ukraine lost 45,100 defenders.

