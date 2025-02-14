Trump seeks a complete end to the war in Ukraine, not a pause: US Secretary of State does not rule out a phased approach

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that U.S. President Donald Trump seeks the complete end of the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, not just a pause, and the process may move in stages, starting with a ceasefire, writes UNN.

Well, the great thing about working for President Trump is there’s not a lot of ambiguity. I mean, he’s pretty straightforward and he’s been campaigning and saying the war would have never happened if he was president; I believe that to be true. He said that yesterday (February 12) too to Vladimir Putin, by the way, and he wants it to end. Now, he wants to end the war. He’s not looking for just like a pause. He’s looking for it to end and it’s going to be hard and it’s going to have to move in stages. Maybe it starts with a ceasefire. That’s not been agreed to, not even negotiated, but I’m just saying that – and then opening things like aid corridors and ensuring that both sides aren’t targeting energy infrastructure. So we’ll see how that plays out - said Rubio in an interview for the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.

And, in his conviction, "it’s not going to happen without Trump." "He’s the only one in the world that can bring something like this together, but it has to be a global effort. It’s not just us, it’s – not just in Europe or NATO. I mean, countries around the world are going to have to participate," he pointed out.

"Now, I will say Europe is going to have to provide – there’s going to be durable security guarantees for Ukraine. That’s going to have to be the Europeans who have to be willing to step up and do that and – but there’s a lot of sensitive issues to talk about: territorial claims, arms control and things of that nature, language and cultural matters, all that is going to have to be worked through," Rubio continued.

"And finally, the US is going to have a stake in Ukraine’s long-term independence and that should be anchored in an ongoing economic interest, whether it’s the ability to – hopefully we’ll have some news here soon on that – the ability to partner with Ukraine, a joint venture or something like that, for their mineral rights, all the natural resources they have, and some of that money will go back to pay back the US taxpayer for the billions of dollars that’s been spent there and part of it is going to be reinvested back into Ukraine to rebuild all the destruction that’s happened there – their infrastructure and things like that," Rubio said.

"But it’s a lot of hard work," the U.S. Secretary of State pointed out, noting that February 12 "was a first step in a long journey that lies ahead."

