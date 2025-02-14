ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13137 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54487 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78429 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107121 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78816 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118343 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101281 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113101 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116743 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153916 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92047 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59880 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 28451 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89682 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50357 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107121 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118343 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153916 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144499 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176809 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 50357 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89682 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134483 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136396 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164614 views
Rubio assures Ukraine of US support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106851 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. He reaffirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine's independence.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured Kyiv of his unwavering support for Ukraine's independence during a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

This statement came against the backdrop of diplomatic maneuvers that unfolded after a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Putin. The US president's talks with the terrorist leader raised concerns about possible developments for Ukraine, as the parties discussed the prospects of ending the war through diplomatic agreements. 

The State Department emphasized that Washington supports "bold diplomacy" aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Recall

Trump said he trusted putin to end the war in Ukraine. He accused Biden of provoking the conflict over Ukraine's possible membership in the alliance.

Trump and Putin to try to reach ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 - FT13.02.25, 17:08 • 36811 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

