U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured Kyiv of his unwavering support for Ukraine's independence during a conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

This statement came against the backdrop of diplomatic maneuvers that unfolded after a telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Putin. The US president's talks with the terrorist leader raised concerns about possible developments for Ukraine, as the parties discussed the prospects of ending the war through diplomatic agreements.

The State Department emphasized that Washington supports "bold diplomacy" aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Recall

Trump said he trusted putin to end the war in Ukraine. He accused Biden of provoking the conflict over Ukraine's possible membership in the alliance.

Trump and Putin to try to reach ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 - FT