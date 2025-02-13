Trump and Putin to try to reach ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 - FT

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 18563 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 59723 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 83654 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108533 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82449 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119301 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101485 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113123 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116764 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154599 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 96356 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64549 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 34015 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96005 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56747 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108528 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154598 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145124 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177402 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56747 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96005 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134662 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136568 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164761 views
Actual
Trump and Putin to try to reach ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 - FT

Trump and Putin to try to reach ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36811 views

The Financial Times reports on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 at the initiative of Trump and Putin.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, citing Ukrainian and Western officials, Trump and Putin are likely to try to secure a ceasefire by one of two important upcoming dates: Easter, which will be celebrated on April 20, or May 9, when Russia celebrates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

Putin will want a deal on such a significant day as this 

- a Ukrainian official told the publication.

The newspaper also notes that Putin told Trump that he wants to "resolve the causes of the conflict," indicating that Russia has not abandoned its goal of stopping Ukraine's aspirations to join the West.

Moscow is also demanding that Ukraine cede control of four partially occupied southeastern regions, none of which Russia fully controls, and expects the West to end all sanctions over the war. Since Russia holds the advantage on the battlefield, Putin may decide to continue the war if Trump does not agree to all his demands 

- the publication adds.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump has instructed his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

A number of media outlets reported that the peace plan provided for the following:

  • Trump should hold talks with Putin in January or February to discuss the plan with the Ukrainian authorities;
    • in February-March, President Zelenskyy should cancel the decree banning negotiations with Putin. Then Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin should meet to agree on a peace plan;
      • on Easter (April 20) - a ceasefire is declared, and the Armed Forces withdraw from the Kursk region;
        • end of April - launch of the International Peace Conference to conclude a peace treaty with the participation of the United States, China, Europe and the Global South;
          • exchange of prisoners under the “all for all” formula;
            • by May 9 - a declaration on the end of the war and the lifting of martial law in Ukraine;
              • August-October - presidential, parliamentary, and local elections.

                It is noted that in terms of peace, Ukraine should declare neutrality, abandon NATO, but maintain an army with the support of the United States. It also envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2030 and post-war reconstruction at the expense of the EU; Russia's sovereignty over the occupied territories is not recognized, but Ukraine refuses to return them by military means; gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia and resumption of Russian energy imports to the EU; end of persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Russian language, and admission of "pro-Russian" parties to the elections.

                The issue of a European peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Ukraine is still controversial.

                The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that there are no peaceful plans to end the war in 100 days. This is only disguised as fake news, most often spread by the Russians.

                Recall

                US President Donald Trump reported on his social media account that he had "great" talks with Ukraine and Russia.

                On February 12, Trump had two conversations. First with the Russian savage Vladimir Putin. Then with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

                After his conversation with Putin, Trump saidthat they both agreed that they wanted to stop the war and agreed to work very closely.

                And after talking to Zelensky, Trump saidthat Zelensky, "like President Putin, wants to make peace.

                European leaders express concern over Trump's phone call with Putin. European foreign ministers insist on EU participation in future peace talks.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                WarPolitics
                natoNATO
                armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
                donald-trumpDonald Trump
                european-unionEuropean Union
                andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
                chinaChina
                volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
                united-statesUnited States
                ukraineUkraine

                Contact us about advertising