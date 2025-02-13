Trump and Putin to try to reach ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 - FT

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9. This is reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, citing Ukrainian and Western officials, Trump and Putin are likely to try to secure a ceasefire by one of two important upcoming dates: Easter, which will be celebrated on April 20, or May 9, when Russia celebrates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

Putin will want a deal on such a significant day as this - a Ukrainian official told the publication.

The newspaper also notes that Putin told Trump that he wants to "resolve the causes of the conflict," indicating that Russia has not abandoned its goal of stopping Ukraine's aspirations to join the West.

Moscow is also demanding that Ukraine cede control of four partially occupied southeastern regions, none of which Russia fully controls, and expects the West to end all sanctions over the war. Since Russia holds the advantage on the battlefield, Putin may decide to continue the war if Trump does not agree to all his demands - the publication adds.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump has instructed his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

A number of media outlets reported that the peace plan provided for the following:

Trump should hold talks with Putin in January or February to discuss the plan with the Ukrainian authorities;

in February-March, President Zelenskyy should cancel the decree banning negotiations with Putin. Then Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin should meet to agree on a peace plan;

on Easter (April 20) - a ceasefire is declared, and the Armed Forces withdraw from the Kursk region;

end of April - launch of the International Peace Conference to conclude a peace treaty with the participation of the United States, China, Europe and the Global South;

exchange of prisoners under the “all for all” formula;

by May 9 - a declaration on the end of the war and the lifting of martial law in Ukraine;

August-October - presidential, parliamentary, and local elections.

It is noted that in terms of peace, Ukraine should declare neutrality, abandon NATO, but maintain an army with the support of the United States. It also envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2030 and post-war reconstruction at the expense of the EU; Russia's sovereignty over the occupied territories is not recognized, but Ukraine refuses to return them by military means; gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia and resumption of Russian energy imports to the EU; end of persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Russian language, and admission of "pro-Russian" parties to the elections.

The issue of a European peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Ukraine is still controversial.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that there are no peaceful plans to end the war in 100 days. This is only disguised as fake news, most often spread by the Russians.

Recall

US President Donald Trump reported on his social media account that he had "great" talks with Ukraine and Russia.

On February 12, Trump had two conversations. First with the Russian savage Vladimir Putin. Then with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After his conversation with Putin, Trump saidthat they both agreed that they wanted to stop the war and agreed to work very closely.

And after talking to Zelensky, Trump saidthat Zelensky, "like President Putin, wants to make peace.

European leaders express concern over Trump's phone call with Putin. European foreign ministers insist on EU participation in future peace talks.